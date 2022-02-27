Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A month after a massive fire devastated the Sight & Sound complex, the owners of the Christian theater were talking about rebuilding.

Though the details had not yet been finalized, owners Glenn and Shirley Eshleman said the decision had been made to completely raze the remains of the complex and build a new facility from the ground up.

The only exception was the original production shop, which was the least damaged part of the theater.

The Eshlemans were targeting the end of 1998 for the opening of Sight & Sound's new incarnation.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Dutch Convention and Visitors Bureau was working with tour groups that had planned to visit Sight & Sound about reworking their itineraries to substitute other local attractions in place of the shuttered theater.

In the headlines:

Vatican urges ban on human cloning

'Schindler's List' helps NBC sweep ratings

Hillary Rodham Clinton 'amazed' at spoken word Grammy

Check out the Feb. 27, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

Fashion shows were popular fund-raisers for local charities over the years, but children's fashion shows were less common.

In February 1972, the Elizabethtown Auxiliary of the Lancaster General Hospital was planning a children's fashion show to raise money for the purchase of a linear accelerator for the hospital's John Hale Steinman Radiation Center.

Though children were the headliners for the show, auxiliary members were dressing up as well, with models sound and old preparing to show off the latest looks for the coming spring of 1972.

And what were those looks? For the kids, the boys would be sporting a variety of striped and plaid jackets paired with white shorts, and the girls had a mix of long and short frilly dresses.

In the headlines:

President in Shanghai at end of China visit

Disaster faces world if growth continues

Liz Taylor is 40 today

Check out the Feb. 27, 1972, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

A full week after a massive snowstorm paralyzed Lancaster County in February 1947, some secondary roads were still impassable, and a few rural schools were still closed.

Ten-foot-deep snowdrifts had covered the road from Elizabethtown to Maytown, as state road crews didn't have equipment capable of clearing the massive drifts. Eventually, the state hired Harold Endslow of Marietta to use his earth-moving equipment to help clear the road.

Local highway crews were calling in help from other counties to deal with the aftermath of the storm, and state crews were working daily as well.

Other roads reported to have 10-foot drifts included the old Lincoln Highway between Smoketown and Whispering Pines, and the road leading south from Strasburg to Kirkwood.

In the headlines:

Britons face new national crisis

Senate rejects cut in military funds

Italians flee as Mt. Etna erupts

Check out the Feb. 27, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

A "hootch salesman" was being sought in the aftermath of a death at a Denver rooming house in February 1922.

John Hughes was found dead in his room, with another man, John Sheetz, also in the room in critical condition. Sheetz had been drinking illegal liquor which was determined to contain wood alcohol, and the initial coroner's report stated that the toxic liquor had killed Hughes.

A statement from the Lancaster District Attorney William Rehm, however,, indicated that Hughes "was not a drinking man" and likely died of coal gas poisoning.

Regardless, Rehm said he was prepared to enlist the help of statewide agencies to track down the source of the bootleg liquor and prosecute its seller.

In the headlines:

Princess Mary to become bride tomorrow

Additional 'brokerage firms' bankrupt

Check out the Feb. 27, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.