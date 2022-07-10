Ephrata’s own Lt. Gen. Ronald R. Blanck has seen the world. The retired Army three-star general and doctor discussed peace in the Middle East with former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarek in Egypt, chatted with Alan Alda about “M.A.S.H.,” the actor’s hit television show, in Maryland, and helped pronounce the death of Rudolf Hess, a notorious Nazi, in a Berlin prison.

He supervised the care of former first lady Barbara Bush’s dog, provided ongoing medical services for former president Dwight D. Eisenhower’s widow, Mamie, attended a luncheon with the Queen Mother and once shook Prince Phillip’s hand while wife Donna met Queen Elizabeth.

Now, the 80-year-old’s interesting life and storied career as a soldier and doctor of osteopathic medicine are on display in Ephrata courtesy of the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley.

“The Army was such a good fit for me,” Blanck says from his home on Delaware’s Fenwick Island. “(As a doctor), I could take care of patients and never have to worry about their ability to pay.”

Step into the entrance of the Theodore R. Sprecher Museum to see more than 100 medals, awards, pictures and memorabilia that span Blanck’s 32-year military career and six years as president of the University of North Texas’ Health Science Center in Fort Worth.

The exhibit fills two rooms of the Connell House Museum, displaying three uniforms and evidence of Blanck’s childhood in Ephrata, time at Juniata College studying engineering and then his stint in Philadelphia learning about osteopathic medicine.

Here lies a picture of the future general playing the clarinet in the Ephrata High School marching band. Walk a few steps and see a photo of Blanck shaking hands with former President Bill Clinton, or one of the doctor speaking to then-actor Arnold Schwarzenegger as they visit Gulf War veterans at Walter Reed in 1994.

“We are so excited to do this,” Diana Palsgrove, historical society president, says of the exhibit.

Blanck will return to Ephrata for the exhibit’s grand opening July 16, then he plans to hike 50 miles of the Appalachian Trail.

The exhibit is scheduled to run about two years.

IF YOU GO What: “From Ephrata to Three Star General,” an exhibit celebrating the life and career of Lt. Gen. Ronald R. Blanck. When: Grand opening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16. Open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment by calling the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley. Where: Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley, 237-249 W. Main St., Ephrata. Admission: Free. More information: 717-733-1616.

Accolades

What could be the secret to this man’s success?

“It was a series of opportunities that, in many ways, Ephrata prepared me for,” Blanck says. “All the stuff that I did was because of what was available to me.”

Blanck may appear humble, but friends and family are quick to step up.

“His career was totally amazing,” says Donna Horst, the historical society member who helped put the exhibit together. “The more I worked on the exhibit, the more interested I became. It was mind-boggling that he accomplished what he did.”

Kerry Mohn, who curates collections for the Ephrata Cloister, also helped put together Blanck’s display. “I think he’s important because he eventually became the top of his career,” says Mohn, who introduced Blanck when the exhibit had a members-only opening May 28. “The general was very accessible and answered questions.”

“He’s a great leader, and he listens to people,” says wife Donna. “When I married my husband, I knew he was very bright.”

Close friend Phil Eisemann has known Blanck since they were babies. “I never had a doubt in my life that he would be successful,” the Ephrata resident said. Eisemann’s parents were friends with Blanck’s parents, and the two boys belonged to the same youth group at Church of the Brethren, joined Boy Scouts together and graduated in the same class from Ephrata High School in 1959. “He’s a really nice guy who was conscientious and did his job.”

The backstory

Born in Lancaster, Blanck moved with his family from Manheim to Ephrata when the future general was 5. He recalls an idyllic childhood where “people whose parents were doctors and lawyers” could play with the son of a corner grocer. “It was egalitarian,” the general recalls.

Although interested in medicine, a young Blanck decided to pursue engineering at Juniata College after graduating high school. A summer job as an ambulance driver changed Blanck’s mind, though. He began studying osteopathic medicine in Philadelphia and was interning at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital when he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army.

Blanck, an Army captain in 1968, had been in Vietnam for two months when Viet Cong cannon fire exploded the small district hospital where he was treating patients. The soldier risked his life to save Vietnamese civilians, running into open areas to treat the wounded or guide them to safety.

Ask Blanck about Vietnam, though, and he won’t mention the Army medal he received for that incident. Instead, the general will talk about treating people suffering from cholera or bubonic plague.

“He really put his life on the line to save people,” Horst says.

Blanck left Vietnam in 1969 but stayed in the Army, completing a residency in internal medicine at Walter Reed Army Medical Center before traveling around the world and then commanding what is now known as the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He then served as surgeon general of the Army from 1996 until his military retirement in 2000. Not to be confused with the U.S. surgeon general, Blanck oversaw medical care for more than 74,000 enlisted personnel and civilian employees.

Fun side

Blanck “loved teasing and liked to have fun,” recalls Delores Neuber, a childhood friend from church who also volunteers for the historical society.

Horst would agree. Look in the middle of one of the exhibit rooms, and you’ll find one of Horst’s favorite parts of the display — pictures that depict the three-star general goofing around. He smiles as he pilots a 36-foot sailboat in Hawaii. One shows him kicking up his heels with Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Scott while both wear overalls to entertain Walter Reed’s soldiers and civilians.

He’s not afraid to joke, either. Eisemann recalls when he, Blanck and a few other seniors executed a prank. The young men sneaked into Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata and removed the church organ music that played throughout the town every day at noon. Instead, residents and workers heard Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” throughout Ephrata.

“It was a school day,” Blanck recalls. “We were off for lunch.”

“We were able to get in semi-legitimately,” Blanck recalls, although he can’t remember if a friend’s father or an employee gave the boys access to the church.