In mid-April, 190 teams of Pennsylvania treasure hunters embarked on a five-week treasure hunt. The adventure required teams to solve weekly riddles, apply ciphers, work out cryptic clues, unlock GPS coordinates, use knowledge of pop culture and local history and explore trails to discover a softball-sized novelty gem hidden somewhere in Lancaster County.

The treasure hunt was arranged by Adam Zurn, founder of Uncharted Lancaster, the local history-based website with the tagline “discovering history through adventure.” Participants purchased road maps of Lancaster County circa 1899 – which doubled as treasure maps – at the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County or LancasterHistory. Zurn says the game raised $2,560 for the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster and $800 for LancasterHistory.

“We were thrilled with the turnout and loved seeing people wandering the property looking for the clue,” said Mabel Rosenheck, director of education and exhibition planning at LancasterHistory. “We heard from a bunch of people that it was the first time they’d been here.”

This year, for the first time in the game’s three-year history, multiple cash prizes were offered: a $1,125 grand prize, a $500 second-place prize a $250 third-place prize and a fourth place honorable mention prize worth $125, totaling $2,000.

As the organizer, Zurn receives a different sort of prize.

“I get a lot of enjoyment out of just hearing people talk about their experience and the fun they had,” said Zurn, a technology teacher in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District. “Several people said, like, ‘I've lived here my whole life and I never knew some of these things.’ So this is a neat way to learn some local history.”

One woman reached out to Zurn to thank him for helping her get her dad out of the house with the adventure game. She sent Zurn a picture of her and her dad underneath a bridge on the Enola Low-Grade Trail.

“I got a lot of great messages,” said Zurn.

The winners

On May 13, a team of West Chester-based treasure hunters called “The Night Owls” solved the last riddle, unlocked the coordinates for the final location and trekked along a trail in Muddy Run Park in Holtwood to discover the hidden gem with a phone number and code to claim the top prize worth $1,125.

This is the second year in a row that the “Night Owls” team– made up of Anthony Hoover and his brother Nick Hoover, and sister-in-law Ashley Davis-Hoover won the contest. Last year the team was the first to discover a hidden 3-D printed Easter egg and took the $1,500 grand prize. Luckily for the other teams this year, there were multiple prizes.

Hoover says the final location was familiar to his team. When Zurn announced the game, he added a few side quests so eager treasure hunters could get started before the first official clue was released the following weekend. And while the side quests didn’t reveal any of the coveted GPS coordinates, they did allow teams to gain points on the leaderboard, which could help them potentially claim the honorable mention prize. Hoover and his team wanted to warm up for the game, so they tried some of the side quests.

Hoover said his team misinterpreted one of the early side quests and found themselves in Muddy Run Park instead of where they were supposed to be.

“We had actually explored the exact trail where the treasure was the week before the treasure hunt started just by pure coincidence. And we were very wrong about what we were looking for then,” said Hoover, 29, a freelance data editor. “We thought it was hilarious on the final week of the treasure hunt when we got the last coordinates. It was like, ‘that trail on Muddy Run!’”

On the final day, the Night Owls discovered the hidden gem 29 minutes ahead of the second place team, FaithYA, and 36 minutes ahead of the third place team, Triples is Best.

Learning about history

Teams needed to know about a range of subjects to be successful during the game. Hoover said his team needed to use a Beale cipher - an encryption system from the late 19th century - during the game. It also proved handy to know a bit of “Simpsons” trivia; one clue led them to Bart Township in southeastern Lancaster County.

Hoover said he learned a few new things during the adventure, including some history about President James Buchanan’s Wheatland home, the famous burning of Columbia-Wrightsville bridge during the Civil War and how to decode a QR code by hand.

“It didn't actually give us an advantage because it led to a webpage that Adam didn't make live until the final week,” said Hoover. “But I felt accomplished and because that was a skill I'd never had before this treasure hunt, it’s something I looked up just for this.”

After the team claimed the top prize, one of the first things they did was perhaps a first in treasure hunting history: they went on to the Uncharted Lancaster web page and donated some of the money back.

“We immediately went to that because we love his stuff,” said Hoover. “Not just these treasure hunts, but the normal adventures that he has. We really enjoy going through them and think they're a great addition to Lancaster County.”