The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County has announced the recipients of its annual C. Emlen Urban Awards.

The awards, named after Lancaster's prolific architect, recognize historic preservation projects and honor the people behind those efforts.

This year's recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony 6 p.m. May 10 at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike in Lancaster.

This year's ceremony features special guest speaker, Benton Webber, a Lancaster Township municipal engineer. A reception with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

The deadline to purchase tickets for this year's event is May 1. Tickets for members are $65 and non-members are $75. A table of 10 seats costs $600 for members and $700 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at hptrust.org.

The 2023 C. Emlen Urban Awards recipients are:

-- Musselman Carriage House, 1440 Mt. Pleasant Road in Columbia, will be given the Adaptive Reuse Award, which is presented for projects that reuse a historic structure, site or portion of a building for purposes other than what it was originally built. Theodore Vedock, of Hammel Associates Architects LLC, and owners Christopher and Heidi Kelley will be honored.

-- The Lancaster City Alliance Facade Improvement Grant Program will receive the Community Revitalization Award, which is presented for projects that enhance a historic district or community that includes historic buildings and improves the quality of life in the neighborhood. Jeremy Young and Alex Otthofer of the Lancaster City Alliance will be honored.

-- The Witmer Tavern, 2014 Old Philadelphia Pike, will receive the Encouragement Award, which is presented to in-process projects that are working to preserve an architectural or historically significant building. Caleb Ringelberg, owner, will be honored.

-- Jeffrey N. LeFevre, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HS, will receive the Haubert Heisey Award, which is presented to an individual who has supported the Historic Preservation Trust in an exemplary manner, for his support of historically significant properties and the Trust.

-- The "Lancaster Streetscape" historic townhouses Instagram account, managed by Lee Stoltzfus, will receive the Historical Awareness Recognition Award, which is presented to an individual or group who recognizes the value of saving historical artifacts and takes the initiative to ensure their preservation.

-- Mary Bolinger will receive the Inspiration Award, which is presented to an individual who has been a longtime supporter of the Trust and its mission, for her support of community preservation for the Village of Oregon.

-- The School District of Lancaster's Reynolds Middle School Renovations, 605 W. Walnut St., will receive the Neighborhood Preservation Award, which is presented for projects that comply with local, state or national standards for preservation, rehabilitation or restoration of a historic structure. Marotta/Main Architects and the School District of Lancaster will be honored.