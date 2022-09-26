For 112 years, the downtown Lancaster city landmark stood at Penn Square at the intersection of King and Queen streets.

For the generations of people who shopped at Watt & Shand, which had started two years earlier at 20-22 East King, it was the go-to place for furnishing their homes and clothing their families.

For Nancy Groff of Quarryville, Watt & Shand was family. Literally.

Groff, 80, is the great-granddaughter of Peter T. and Lizzie Watt; Peter was one of the store’s three founders. She spent much of her childhood at the home of her grandparents, Annie Slater Watt Davis and Dr. Henry B. Davis, listening to stories from her grandmother about her Watt & Shand heritage.

The store and its legacy were such a meaningful part of her life that Groff decided to capture her memories in a book. “Watt & Shand: East, West, Hame’s Best” has been more than seven years in the making, as she gathered her own memories and those of others. But once she collected that information, she says it came together easily.

“I discovered that just about everyone I talked to had fond memories of Watt & Shand,” Groff says. “I wrote this book for my grandmother and for everyone who loved Watt & Shand.”

The store was largely beloved in Lancaster city from its opening in 1878 to its closing in 1992. After that, Bon-Ton occupied the space. In February 1998, the building was sold; in 1999, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It reopened in 2009 as the Lancaster Marriott and Lancaster County Convention Center.

The building’s stunning Beaux Arts style Watt & Shand building was designed by famed architect C. Emlen Urban, in light beige brick, with elaborate terra cotta and marble accents. During the renovations leading up to the hotel and convention center opening, the interior was gutted, while the detailed facade was preserved.

Family memories

Groff, sitting in the lobby of the Marriott recently, remembered when that space was filled with cosmetics, accessories and shoes, as the first floor of the four-story department store.

“All through my life, I heard stories from my grandmother about Watt & Shand,” Groff says of Davis.

“Her life and memories were the driving force for me to write this book about her father. Her influence in my life was immeasurable. Grandma taught me so much about the history of our family and Lancaster.”

Groff researched and wrote while carrying on her other endeavors, such as founding the Nursing Educators Resource Group in 2017 to provide lectures, demonstrations and training to various organizations and local hospitals. When the pandemic came, she dedicated more time to the book.

Nancy’s parents were Richard and Annie Davis McClure (Annie was named for her mother). Nancy, who had a sister, Elizabeth, married Lee Groff in 1961 and had two children, Tammy and Charles.

After her children were born, Groff pursued a nursing degree and went to Brandywine School of Nursing and Immaculata University. For many years, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster, then worked as a clinical instructor at the licensed practical nursing program. She still works in nursing education consulting.

But in writing her book, Groff focused on a different type of education – sharing her family history and memories from those who worked and shopped at the store.

For example, Groff’s family heritage works its way into the book’s title – namely the “East, West and Hame” part. That, she explains, has to do with the origins of the Watt family in Scotland, who came from the Orkney Islands about eight miles north of the mainland. In the east, the land was flat. In the west, it was hilly. “Hame” is a Scottish word for “home.”

“I begin my book in Scotland, because that’s where the story of Watt & Shand began,” says Groff. “They were seeking the American Dream and willing to work hard to make it come true.”

Calling Lancaster “hame,” Peter Watt and his bride Lizzie were filled with hope for the future. Sadly, Lizzie Watt died from complications of childbirth after giving birth to identical twin daughters, Annie (Groff’s beloved grandmother) and Katherine, in 1883. Watt remarried four years later, to Laura Geiger.

Store history

At that point, Watt & Shand had been open for nine years. It had originally opened at 20-22 East King St. on March 9, 1878, and was known as “The New York Store” for its big-city luxury offerings. The space was rented by the three enterprising partners and Scottish immigrants, Peter T. Watt, James Shand and Gilbert Thompson.

“The very first purchase was made by Ella Fox,” says Groff. “She purchased a plaid wool shawl for the sum of $5.”

In the fall of 1879, Thompson died unexpectedly. After that, the two surviving partners bought Thompson’s share from his widow, and renamed the store as Watt, Shand & Co. in 1880. More space was needed, and properties at 6 and 8-10 E. King St. were purchased. At one time, it claimed in an advertisement to have "the largest assortment of dry goods in Central Pennsylvania.”

Those advertisements are featured in Groff’s book too, including ones from the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal with illustrated goods that included dresses, children’s clothes, dolls, sleds and toy firetrucks.

There was a wedding shop for brides-to-be and a toy department with Santa for the holidays. The lower level had a restaurant known as the Rendezvous, which offered breakfast, lunch and dinner. In the 1940s, coffee was 5 cents a cup. The menu included grilled hot dogs, grilled cheese, tuna salad sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, burgers, and hot turkey sandwiches.

Groff’s favorite part of the book is Chapter IV, a nostalgic look back at Watt & Shand from former employees and patrons.

Claire Roda Van Cleve worked at Watt & Shand when she was in high school. She and a friend watched over the Treasure Chest, an attraction where customers got a key that might open the treasure chest for a gift. As Van Cleve recalled, “Watt & Shand provided our attire – a red corduroy smock with white blouse. It was fun!! Lines and lines of people waited to have the chance to win something FREE!”

Mary Boomsma and her husband moved from New Jersey to Peach Bottom in 1968, and soon discovered Watt & Shand in downtown Lancaster. When friends were visiting from Belgium, they were impressed with how Watt & Shand was like a European store, where there was a variety of merchandise and the sales people knew their stock well.

The book also notes the work of Alvin Duff, the director of visual merchandise who created the store’s window displays; Betty Sebelist, a fashion illustrator who did drawings for advertisements; and Esther Ruth, who worked in the coats and sportswear departments for more than 30 years.

“I hope this book will bring many wonderful memories to those that grew up in Lancaster and that newcomers will learn more about the history of Lancaster and how Watt & Shand shaped the future,” says Groff.

