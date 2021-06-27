In amazement of her home’s expansion, Hannah Slaymaker called out to her mother, remarking how beautiful the bright, newly painted “white chimneys” of her house were glistening in the sunlight. That was in the early 1800s, but little did she know that the name, White Chimneys, would stick over 200 years later. The White Chimneys Estate, located at 5117 Lincoln Highway in Gap, is now owned by father and daughter duo Jack and Jessica Meyer, and will host a 300th anniversary gala Saturday, July 3.

From noon to 9 p.m., the frontier-inn-turned-wedding-venue site will host a free community celebration, featuring a Civil War encampment, musicians, crafts, food, fireworks — and even an appearance from “William Penn.”

“The gala is a celebration three centuries in the making,” says Kathleen Hood, a coordinator for the event.

Rich history

In 1720, Francis Jones ran a well-known local tavern and settled in “Gap-in-the-Hills” valley, living out the first treaty between Penn and the Native Americans in Conestoga. He got a land patent for the White Chimneys and Belmont property for 200 acres in 1736.

Three generations of the Jones family lived on the property until 1779, when Faithful and Henry Slaymaker purchased what was to become White Chimneys. The Slaymaker family owned the property for over 200 years.

The property saw many expansions and additions under the Slaymakers’ ownership. Amos Slaymaker built a Federal-style addition to the south side of the house in 1807, and Slaymaker family members built the final addition and incorporated a ballroom in 1923.

Historically, White Chimneys has “stood and watched it all,” Hood says. In 1776, Henry Slaymaker joined the commission to compel a Constitution for the new nation. In 1825, General Marquis de Lafayette spent a night at the estate, as part of a multistate tour honoring him as a national hero.

“White Chimneys makes a statement about what immigrants contributed to this country, and the legacy that they have left,” Hood says. “It’s inspiring the present and our future by giving us a glimpse into the past.”

An English protestant, Francis Jones moved to Philadelphia from South Wales in 1711.

Described as “architecturally significant,” the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. White Chimneys “marks a fine example of a Southeast Pennsylvania building type” for the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, according to the nomination form.

“In keeping with tradition the building was expanded in various stages as the wealth of each owner increased, thus the overall structure is an amalgum [sic] of several projects,” the document reads.

Mark and Barbara Johnson bought the site from Sally Slaymaker in 2000. From 2000 to 2006, they opened the first floor of the building as an antique shop.

It was purchased by the Meyer family in 2006, and a wedding and event business began on the property in 2008.

White Chimneys actually turned 300 in 2020; but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration will occur this summer.

“This is not the first pandemic White Chimneys has been through,” owner Jessica Meyer says.

This (very) old house

Owning, maintaining and living in a 300-year-old house would be a daunting, difficult task for most.

But Meyer and her family are more than up for the challenge.

Growing up, Meyer’s father worked at Landis Valley Farm Museum as a tour guide. She recalled summers spent with him at the museum and following him around.

“I believed that one day, I could have my own mini Landis Valley,” she says.

It’s a passion that she hopes to instill in her own children. Already, her 16-year-old daughter, Hannah LaCorte, asked for a metal detector so that she could explore and uncover some of the history on the property.

“What we teach the children is that you need to know where you came from to know where you are and where you’re going, and to teach that vision and to teach the passing of the torch,” Meyer says.

Some parts of the house were not livable when the family moved in — some parts of the floor were sagging six inches — but Meyer says they “hit the ground running” to repair and restore the three-century-year-old house.

“That was our mission — to not just restore, but take it back to its proper era and represent how it originally was,” she says.

With a house whose lifetime has spanned numerous eras, both Hood and Meyer wonder what stories the walls of the structure could tell. But there may be another method of communication at White Chimneys — through the paranormal.

Meyer recalls that when her daughter, Hannah, was a toddler, she would constantly talk about Isabelle and the “other Hannah” — the names of Amos Slaymaker’s daughters. Meyer also says that her landing smells like cherry tobacco smoke.

“Everything that we feel here is so positive,” Meyer says. “I feel like they know what we’re doing, and they’re here to help us and they appreciate it.”

‘A representation of historical accuracy’

To Meyer one of the favorite things about White Chimneys is the representation of historical accuracy. Recently, she became a board member on the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County.

So, when they purchased the property, she didn’t intend to host weddings and events: Her vision was to preserve the property.

“Technically, the first wedding-type thing would have been 2008, and it grew very slowly,” Meyer says.

But like the property expanded centuries ago, the wedding business also took off. Through weddings, the venue went viral twice: once in 2016, with a picture of two grandmothers being flower girls, and again in 2019 as a wedding site for a bride and groom on TLC’s “Four Weddings.”

In an instant, throwaway era, one of the things that the Meyer family has focused on is sustainability. Their mission, Meyer says, was to preserve the outside of the buildings, but install some updates and renovations on the inside. She has fought surrounding development plans around the estate so that the property can keep its charm — one of many challenges owners of historic properties face.

“White Chimneys needs to stand, and we have several entities that protect us,” Meyer says.

Two of those entities is the National Register of Historic Places, and the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County.

The goal for the 300th anniversary gala, Hood says, is for everyone to have incredible fun while appreciating the rich history at White Chimneys.

“This property has a heartbeat, they need to come and feel the heartbeat,” Meyer says.

ANNIVERSARY SCHEDULE

The following is a detailed lineup of musical performances and other attractions at White Chimneys’ 300th anniversary celebration.

MUSICAL LINEUP

Noon to 12:45 p.m., East Lawn: 69th PA Irish Volunteers Regiment Band.

Noon to 1:30 p.m., West Pasture Tent: Spirit Wing Native American Music.

12:45-2:45 p.m., East Lawn: Noggin Hill Old Time Bluegrass Band.

1-4 p.m., Manor House Ballroom: Colonial Harper Louis Lynch.

1:30-3 p.m., Patio: Seasons Family Celtic Band.

1:30-3 p.m., West Pasture Tent: Historic Rock Ford Dancers.

2:45-3:30 p.m., East Lawn: 69th PA Irish Volunteers Regiment Band.

3-4 p.m., Pasture Tent: Victorian Dance Ensemble Performing Troupe of the Civil War Dance Foundation.

4-5:30 p.m., Patio: Seasons Family Celtic Band.

4-7 p.m., Manor House Ballroom: Hammered Dulcimer Matt Lapp.

4:30-6 p.m., West Pasture Tent: Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society Ragtime Band.

6-7:30 p.m., West Pasture Tent: Polkadelphia German Polka Band.

7:30-9 p.m., West Pasture Tent: Contra Rebels with Dance Caller Bob Nicholson.

9 p.m., Fireworks and Finale.

SPEAKERS AND SPECIAL PROGRAMS LINEUP

12:30-1:30 p.m., Patio: Lancaster Road and the Revolution Tom McGuire.

1-7 p.m., Manor House: Manor House Tours with Harp and Hammered Dulcimer Music.

1:30-2:30 p.m., Barn: Lafayette at Brandywine Bruce Mowday.

2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., East Lawn: Enlist your kids in the 60th PA Regiment.

2:30-3:30 p.m., Barn: William Penn and the Wampum Belts Barry Lee and Erik Burro.

2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., Equestrian Arena: Ladies Side Saddle.

3:30-4:30 p.m., Barn: The First People: Walking with the Lenape Carla Messinger.

4:30-5:30 p.m., East Lawn: Conestoga Wagons Rick Brouse.

7 p.m., Equestrian Arena: Four-in-Hand Carriage Driving Demonstrations.

TIMELINE OF WHITE CHIMNEYS

1644: A fur trader in Kingsessing, Philadelphia, refers to the “Gap-in-the-Hills” as a route for his Indian fur traders.

1681: William Penn acquires land from King Charles II of England to begin a “holy experiment.”

1681: Israel Pemberton takes out a warrant for 500 acres in Salisbury Township.

1687: Penn grants the Shawnee permission to live along the Pequea Creek.

1701: Penn spends the night in “Gap in the Hills” on his way to sign a treaty with the Native Americans in Conestoga; a rock commemorates his stay.

1711: Francis Jones arrives in Philadelphia from South Wales.

1720: Francis Jones operated a tavern that was well known in the Gap Hills region.

1729: Lancaster County was formed.

1736: Francis Jones gets a patent for White Chimneys and Belmont property of 200 acres.

1759: Faithful Richardson, granddaughter of Francis Jones, marries Judge Henry Slaymaker, son of Mathias Schliermachier, and moves up into the small stone cottage.

1776: Henry Slaymaker joins the commission to compel a new Constitution for the new nation.

1779: Faithful and Henry Slaymaker purchase what was to become “White Chimneys,” which stayed in the Slaymaker family for over 200 years.

1807: Son Amos Slaymaker adds a Federal-style addition to the south side of the house. Hannah Slaymaker remarks how beautiful the “White Chimneys” on the house were glistening in the sunlight, coining a phrase that would become the name of the estate.

1825: Gen. Marquis de Lafayette spends the night at White Chimneys as part of a multistate tour honoring him as a national hero.

1923: The Slaymaker family members add the final addition to the west side of the manor house and incorporate a ballroom.

1960s to the 1980s: The White Chimneys house operates as a museum and roadside attraction.

1975: White Chimneys was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a “fine example of a Southeast Pennsylvania building type” of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

2000-2006: The Slaymaker family sold the White Chimneys property to Mark and Barbara Johnson, with their intent of owning an antique shop.

2006: The Meyer family purchases the White Chimneys property.

2008: Visitors continue to stop in the property and have weddings and events. A wedding business continues to flourish.

Source: Jessica Meyer and Kathleen Hood.