Michael Showalter had a gift for bringing people from the past back to life. Showalter, who worked for the Pennsylvania Museum and Historical Commission for more than three decades, the majority of which was spent as a museum educator at Ephrata Cloister, died after a brief illness on Jan. 15. He was 57. Fittingly, the Ephrata Cloister, where Showalter spent so much of his time, was where his friends and family gathered to remember him and celebrate his life on Jan. 25.

Jeff Bach, a Cloister scholar and the pastor who presided over the funeral, says more than 100 people attended Showalter’s funeral service at the Cloister’s Saal, the worship hall built in 1741. Showalter was laid to rest wearing his Cloister garb, says Sue Fisher, president of the Ephrata Cloister Associates. From the balcony, Bach said, the Cloister Chorus sang hymns including some written and composed by Cloister founder Conrad Beissel.

Now it’s Showalter’s friends’ and colleagues’ turn to share their memories of the man whose passion and knowledge of the Ephrata Cloister brought a beating heart to the people that once lived at the historic monastic settlement.

Sharing his passion

“The Ephrata Cloister was Michael’s life,” says Elizabeth Bertheaud, Historic Site Administrator at the Ephrata Cloister and Showalter’s supervisor at the Pennsylvania Museum and Historical Commission since 2008.

Bertheaud, who said she was still feeling too raw over the loss to put her feelings into words, noted that Showalter’s quirky sense of humor will be missed. His absence — and the institutional memory of the Cloister that is now gone — will be felt for years to come, she says.

Showalter’s first visit to the Cloister was in 1976, when he was just 10 years old.

“I remember saying to my mother, when we left that tour, ‘That’s what I want to do when I grow up. I want to be a tour guide at the Ephrata Cloister’,” Showalter said in a 2012 story in the Intelligencer Journal/Lancaster New Era.

Showalter was the son of Marvin D. Showalter, of Lititz, and the late Edith E. Showalter. He is also survived by his sister, Debra S. Showalter, of Ephrata. Efforts to reach his family for this article were unsuccessful.

Another museum trip — one to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan — was also influential.

Madelyn Marks, 25, a volunteer with the board of directors of the Ephrata Cloister Associates who works specifically with the student historians, wrote a paper on Showalter in 2019 for one of her Millersville University courses. In it, she included the effects of that trip to Michigan.

“For Michael’s birthday later that year, his mother bought him a set of small figurines of the presidents,” Marks wrote in her paper. “He proudly displayed them in his room. His mother found them difficult to dust around, and came up with a novel solution. She placed an aquarium tank upside down over the figurines, making an impromptu display case. This was Michael’s very first museum.”

While a student at Cocalico High School — which he graduated from in 1983 — Showalter participated in the Cloister’s student historian program.

Showalter completed his undergraduate studies at Millersville University, but didn’t attend his own graduation ceremony. Why? He was busy volunteering at the Cloister, Marks says.

After Millersville, Showalter earned a master’s degree from Penn State University. He began his career at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, then worked for a short time at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Lebanon.

Finally, in 1996, he landed a role as museum educator at the Cloister — his “dream job,” as stated in his

obituary.

Working with students

Showalter seemed to never forget the excitement of being a wide-eyed student enthralled in history. Bertheaud noted that Showalter’s devotion to preserving the history of the Cloister was evident in his dedication to working with student historians.

Fisher agrees.

“I think that Michael’s real passion was working with students,” says Fisher of West Hempfield Township. “He seemed to come alive when the kids were on the property. He would have been a fantastic history teacher.”

Fisher recalls standing with Showalter outside the walls of Cloister’s cemetery as they watched the student historians clad in period clothing give guided tours.

“They were telling stories about the people buried in the cemetery, and the look of pride on his face as he watched them was just heartwarming,” Fisher says. “He made the comment to me that one of the greatest delights was to be able to teach the kids, then stand back and watch them lead. And that’s what they did there.”

Marks — who was once one of those students herself — says Showalter’s brand of history education was for everyone.

“He knew more about the Cloister than maybe anyone else alive,” says Marks, of Ephrata. “He was a great storyteller and had a great skill for being able to make history accessible to the average person.”

Marks learned a lot about Showalter through the course of completing that assignment as a college student. After she finished her paper, she asked Showalter if he wanted to see it. He declined, because he didn’t want to read about himself.

“He was very humble,” Marks says. “He never liked to be the center of

attention.”

‘The gold standard’

Craig Benner, 63, of Ephrata, says he’s the only person to volunteer at the Cloister for a longer period of time than Showalter.

“I don’t know what the job description is, but in my mind, he was a true example of a museum educator,” says Benner, who recently retired from his job at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania last June. “I was looking forward to spending time at his feet to learn from him. He was the gold standard for tours.”

Benner echoed what many of Showalter’s colleagues said about his gift of bringing history to life.

“I think when we talk about history, we miss the fact that these were very real people,” Benner says. “Michael just made it real. And there’s a lot of humor that can be found (in the history of the Cloister) and Michael had a gift for finding that.”

Showalter’s colleagues all agree that he could have also made an excellent playwright or screenwriter. He was famous for breathing life into the historical stories of the real-life characters that were featured in the Cloister lantern tours, which took place between Christmas and New Year’s.

“He truly excelled at interpreting the people at Ephrata in dramatic interpretations,” Bach, 65, says. “He would write vignettes for the lantern tours presenting characters from the time of the Cloister. That’s what he really enjoyed doing. He was very creative. Visitors appreciated it.”

Benner says Showalter’s gift for crafting historically accurate narratives — with a touch of creative license — brought people together. One of Showalter’s recent scripts about a celibate Cloister sister who decided to get married had a diverse audience — including a number of people from the Plain community as well as high school students — all laughing.

“He made this person real and humorous. (The audience) could relate to this woman now,” says Benner.

Fisher recalls how Showalter also brought his acting skills to help tell the story of the Cloister.

“Michael loved to do voices,” says Fisher. “He was an entertainer. He played so many different characters. Whenever we needed a speaker to do something he would take on the persona of one of the people from the Cloister and he would do it with voices and accents and costumes and fake beards. He was very much into that.”

The Cloister was a constant, driving force in Showalter’s life — even in times of illness. He underwent kidney transplants in 2006 and 2012.

“The miracles of modern medicine and the gift of life that I have been given by these two individuals cannot be given a price tag,” Showalter said in 2012. “I am extremely grateful to my doctors and nurses. I feel truly blessed, and I can only hope that I can live a life worthy of the reward I have been given.”

He said his love of the Cloister helped him through those medical challenges.

“I have basically lived here at the Cloister my whole life,” Showalter said. “So this, I guess you could say, is my source of strength.”

That remained true even in his final weeks. Showalter was in the hospital during the Cloister’s most recent lantern tours, and Fisher says they spoke multiple times a day about costumes the student historians would need or instructions to pick up a specific type of basket they should use from his house. Fisher says the students were heartbroken that he couldn’t be a part of the lantern tour.

Showalter’s friends and colleagues say they learned a lot about the Cloister from him — and sometimes they learned more than just the specific history of the site.

“I think I learned to be a lifelong learner. To dig deeper. To connect with people. To make it personal. And not just treat history as some dry subject on a page, because it certainly isn’t,” says Fisher. “And to appreciate every moment that you’re there at the Cloister.”