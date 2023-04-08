Girl Scouts Auction A9 3.jpg

The Girl Scouts offered several different types of cameras and camera kits dating back to the ‘30s. A similar kit to this one up for auction, seen on Girl Scout history website vintagegirlscout.com, dates the kit to 1968.

An upcoming auction will feature historic Girl Scout items collected over a 70-year period. 

The sale, hosted by Boltz Auctions, features items from the personal collection of Karen Zercher, of Columbia. Zercher’s extensive collection includes Girl Scout memorabilia dating back to the early 1900s.

Items include collectible pins, dolls, an antique diary, a camera kit and artwork.

The sale is online only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 10. 

To see items available for sale, visit the auction’s page on AuctionZip.com at

lanc.news/girlscoutauction23.

A vintage Girl Scout diary, part of an upcoming auction.
More than 20 Girl Scout dolls, including this one, are up for auction.
numerous pins, including these representing states across the country, are included in the auction.

