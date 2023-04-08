An upcoming auction will feature historic Girl Scout items collected over a 70-year period.

The sale, hosted by Boltz Auctions, features items from the personal collection of Karen Zercher, of Columbia. Zercher’s extensive collection includes Girl Scout memorabilia dating back to the early 1900s.

Items include collectible pins, dolls, an antique diary, a camera kit and artwork.

The sale is online only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 10.

To see items available for sale, visit the auction’s page on AuctionZip.com at

lanc.news/girlscoutauction23.