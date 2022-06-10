The styles of Beaux Arts and Italian Renaissance Revival ran on parallel timelines and had similarities. Both were inspired by the classical design elements of ancient Europe — France and Italy, respectively.

The Italianate style, made popular between 1840 and 1875, was America’s first taste of Italian architecture but was based solely on pattern book designs. In 1890, a new Italian style emerged that offered a more authentic interpretation of Italian architecture: Italian Renaissance Revival. Advancements in photography and world travel during the early 20th century provided the opportunity for architects to better understand the materials and details of the original 16th-century designs.

Italian Renaissance Revival is characterized by an imposing scale, symmetry, tall columns, pilasters, flat or low-pitched, hipped roofs, round arches and balustrades. Masonry was the exterior material of choice adding to its presence, permanence and European authenticity. It was a popular style reserved for public buildings such as schools, churches, performance centers, civic buildings and mansions.

Lancaster has many fine examples of Italian Renaissance Revival, most notably the Stevens Girls High School, the Griest Building, the Edenson Mansion, the Davidson Building, Schroeder Mansions and the Jennie Potts Building on West King Street.

The 14-story-tall Griest Building, formerly the Lancaster Federal Building, is clad in granite, limestone and terra cotta. Interestingly, the best Italian reference of the design is in the crown, which most pedestrians never see or appreciate because of the extreme height. The crown features a cast stone-engaged balustrade, boxed limestone eave, limestone pilasters with Corinthian capitals and large cast-stone segmental window caps resting on carved stone consoles.

The 1905 Stevens Girls School on West Chestnut Street represents C. Emlen Urban’s high water mark for his Italian Renaissance Revival designs. Three stories in height with strong symmetry, it features a tall, rusticated brownstone base and gold narrow-gauge brick as well as cast stone detailing on the upper floors. The skyline is capped with a stone boxed eave and copper stylized acanthus leaves.

The Edenson Mansion, on North School Lane in Lancaster and designed by architect James H. Warner in 1899, represents his interpretation of the famous Marble House cottage in Newport, Rhode Island, and remains the only Italian Renaissance Revival/Beaux Arts mansion in Lancaster County. The popular and notable style enjoyed a 40-year life span, but was slowly replaced with the new emerging styles of the 1920s and ’30s such as Bauhaus, Art Deco and Moderne.

What is a narrow-gauge brick?

Narrow-gauge bricks are 2 inches high and 12 inches long, compared to standard bricks measuring 2.75 by 8 inches long. The effect is a wall surface that is tight and taut.

What is a stylized acanthus leaf?

The acanthus plant is native to the Mediterranean. The ancient Greeks and Romans carved its unusual broad spiny leaf in stone and applied it as decoration on their architecture.

What was C. Emlen Urban’s first example of this style?

The Jennie Potts building on the first block of West King Street was designed in 1895 using the emerging details associated with Italian Renaissance Revival.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.