LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 31: POSTWAR HOUSING STYLES, 1945-60
The start of World War II brought an end to the era of historically inspired residential design. Romantic styles such as French Eclectic, Italian Renaissance, Spanish Revival, Storybook, English Cottage and Tudor Revival could not compete with the speed of construction or competitive pricing required to meet the needs of the postwar housing boom. The five-year hiatus, from 1941 to 1946, changed everything.
Speed, not quality, drove design decisions, but innovation and ingenuity as it related to construction methods and material selections were on the rise. The postwar era employed the use of mass-production techniques developed during the war effort; economy and efficiency were paramount.
Returning veterans preferred housing in the suburbs, not the cities. Land was inexpensive and vast, leading to tract housing with small residences on disproportionately large parcels. Developments like Levittown, Pennsylvania, became the norm throughout the country. My first five years were spent in one such development outside Philadelphia — Oreland.
1 of 17
This late postwar brick ranch house has an impressive picture window and matching gables.
The postwar Scott home in Oreland, Pennsylvania, was built in 1946, and columnist Gregory J. Scott and his family lived there from 1947-54. The home had two-story concrete block construction and an all-stucco exterior, but no porch or ornamentation. The columnist's mother, Muriel E. Scott, is shown in the photo.
Examples of postwar design style in Lancaster County and beyond, 1945-60 [photos]
Here are some examples of postwar design style, including ranch and Cape Cod houses, in Lancaster County and beyond. Click the arrows to move through the photos and see local examples of this architectural style that was popular from 1945-1960.
1 of 17
This late postwar brick ranch house has an impressive picture window and matching gables.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This late postwar Cape Cod in School Lane Hills has brick veneer, a broad shed roof over the porch and large picture windows.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This late postwar Cape Cod in Lancaster's Hamilton Park has a reverse cross gable and stone veneer. The awning windows gave it a new look.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This historical photo shows the postwar suburb of Levittown, Pennsylvania, with its ranch-style homes.
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
This home began as part of a postwar Cape Cod development on Pleasure Road, with all the houses using the same floor plan. It has a scalloped porch fascia board.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This custom ranch house from the postwar period, located on Wheatland Avenue, has stone veneer, a slate roof and a picture window — but no porch.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
World War II veteran William H. Scott, father of columnist Gregory J. Scott, is shown in the postwar period, building a garage and bedroom addition to the family's home in Oreland, Pennsylvania.
SUBMITTED
The postwar Scott home in Oreland, Pennsylvania, was built in 1946, and columnist Gregory J. Scott and his family lived there from 1947-54. The home had two-story concrete block construction and an all-stucco exterior, but no porch or ornamentation. The columnist's mother, Muriel E. Scott, is shown in the photo.
SUBMITTED
Post War modified Cape-Landisville- with reverse nested gables, Note popular car port
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This 1 1/2-story postwar Cape Cod home on Pleasure Road is made of brick and clapboard, and has a small front porch, a one-car garage and dormers.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Post War Ranch with garage -Landisville 1- single story with low pitch roof - brick veneer below windows . Note no porch and oreil (bay) window
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This postwar ranch-style home in Landisville has a low-profile roof line, elongated stone veneer, awning windows and a deep fascia.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This photo shows a typical postwar Cape Cod, without dormers.
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
This postwar ranch home has a low-profile hip roof and an all-stone veneer. It also has a recessed entry and a broad chimney.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This photo shows a suburb with Cape Cod-style homes in the postwar period. Notice the absence of garages.
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
This Pleasure Avenue postwar two-story stone-and-clapboard house was built by its owner.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This all brick postwar Cape Cod has steel casement windows and dormers, and a family room with a stone chimney.
GRGORY J. SCOTT
Construction efficiency and meeting the price point required a new exterior appearance and a new floor plan. The ranch and Cape Cod homes achieved instant and universal popularity among the young families across the entire country.
The ranch home broke from tradition and presented itself as a long, low-profile structure with an open floor plan that satisfied the consumer seeking modern informality and no stairs. The absence of the second floor and stairs saved money, improved circulation but elongated the plan.
The Cape Cod design was familiar in appearance and offered a 1 1/2-story solution with bedrooms tucked into the roof structure for a compact footprint on a tight site.
The “social front porch” from the past was replaced with private patios in the backyard. Exterior details and ornamentation were limited, if they were there at all. The ranch introduced “modern” (sliding) patio doors and jalousie and awning windows to the vocabulary. The average size of a postwar home was between 850 and 950 square feet for a family of four.
By 1950, nine out of every 10 new homes built in the United States were ranch style!
Who invented the ranch style?
Historians credit self-taught San Diego, California, architect Clifford May with introducing the ranch in 1931. Its popularity on the East Coast was not realized for another 19 years.
Are there other names for the ranch?
Depending on the region of the country, the style is referred to as a rambler and rancher.
What is a jalousie window?
It’s a window composed of parallel panels of glass set in a frame and operated by a tilt control.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.