LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 31: POSTWAR HOUSING STYLES, 1945-60

The start of World War II brought an end to the era of historically inspired residential design. Romantic styles such as French Eclectic, Italian Renaissance, Spanish Revival, Storybook, English Cottage and Tudor Revival could not compete with the speed of construction or competitive pricing required to meet the needs of the postwar housing boom. The five-year hiatus, from 1941 to 1946, changed everything.

Speed, not quality, drove design decisions, but innovation and ingenuity as it related to construction methods and material selections were on the rise. The postwar era employed the use of mass-production techniques developed during the war effort; economy and efficiency were paramount.

Returning veterans preferred housing in the suburbs, not the cities. Land was inexpensive and vast, leading to tract housing with small residences on disproportionately large parcels. Developments like Levittown, Pennsylvania, became the norm throughout the country. My first five years were spent in one such development outside Philadelphia — Oreland.

Construction efficiency and meeting the price point required a new exterior appearance and a new floor plan. The ranch and Cape Cod homes achieved instant and universal popularity among the young families across the entire country.

The ranch home broke from tradition and presented itself as a long, low-profile structure with an open floor plan that satisfied the consumer seeking modern informality and no stairs. The absence of the second floor and stairs saved money, improved circulation but elongated the plan.

The Cape Cod design was familiar in appearance and offered a 1 1/2-story solution with bedrooms tucked into the roof structure for a compact footprint on a tight site.

The “social front porch” from the past was replaced with private patios in the backyard. Exterior details and ornamentation were limited, if they were there at all. The ranch introduced “modern” (sliding) patio doors and jalousie and awning windows to the vocabulary. The average size of a postwar home was between 850 and 950 square feet for a family of four.

By 1950, nine out of every 10 new homes built in the United States were ranch style!

Who invented the ranch style?

Historians credit self-taught San Diego, California, architect Clifford May with introducing the ranch in 1931. Its popularity on the East Coast was not realized for another 19 years.

Are there other names for the ranch?

Depending on the region of the country, the style is referred to as a rambler and rancher.

What is a jalousie window?

It’s a window composed of parallel panels of glass set in a frame and operated by a tilt control.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.