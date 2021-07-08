The Woolworth building on North Queen Street, built in 1899, was designed by Ditmar & Sheckles Architects. It had a rooftop garden and open-air, blue-tiled belvederes. Architect C. Emlen Urban's office was in this building. It was razed in 1950.
Two types of Moorish Revival arches can be seen on this circa 1898 building at 257 W. King St. At the top is an ogee four-center arch with an open-top urn and decorative railing. At the bottom is a pseudo three-centered arch.
LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 16: MOORISH REVIVAL & VENETIAN RENAISSANCE, 1880-1910
Last month, we explored Chateauesque, one of several revival styles popular during the late 19th century.
Next up are Moorish Revival and Venetian Renaissance. Popular between 1880 and 1910, these styles reflect the architectural character and detailing found on structures in southern Europe and the Middle East.
Minarets, domes, belvederes, arches, arabesque details and surface ornamentation define these two distinctive revival styles. Their exterior appearance was dramatically different from other styles of the time because of the reference to Arabic and Venetian architecture.
The former Lancaster Business College building, built in 1911 at 48 N. Queen St., displays distinctive horseshoe arches (also known as keyhole or Moorish arches) with white brick and Indiana limestone carvings and cartouche.
The former Lancaster Business College building, built in 1911 at 48 N. Queen St., displays distinctive horseshoe arches (also known as keyhole or Moorish arches) with white brick and Indiana limestone carvings and cartouche.
Two types of Moorish Revival arches can be seen on this circa 1898 building at 257 W. King St. At the top is an ogee four-center arch with an open-top urn and decorative railing. At the bottom is a pseudo three-centered arch.
Two types of Moorish Revival arches can be seen on this circa 1898 building at 257 W. King St. At the top is an ogee four-center arch with an open-top urn and decorative railing. At the bottom is a pseudo three-centered arch.
Lancaster's 1892 City Hall, originally a post office, as a tower with a copper open-air belvedere, an open-top urn decoration and elaborate limestone carving.
Lancaster's City Hall, formerly a U.S. Post Office, was completed in 1892 and designed by James H. Windrim of Philadephia.
Lancaster's 1892 City Hall building has Roman arches with arabesque limestone detailing.
Lancaster's 1892 City Hall has elaborate Indiana limestone carvings, including acanthus leaves and a distinctive band of connected rings.
Lancaster's 1892 City Hall building, originally a U.S. Post Office, displays examples of a horseshoe arch, also known as a Moorish or keyhole arch.
Lancaster's 1892 City Hall building, originally a U.S. Post Office, has open-top fluted urns and ornate limestone carvings.
Lancaster's 1892 City Hall has an Indiana limestone "blind" with an oculus at street level.
Lancaster's 1892 City Hall building, originally a U.S. Post Office, has limestone florets in a checkerboard pattern.
The 1892 Lancaster City Hall building, formerly a U.S. Post Office, was designed by James H. Windrim.
Moorish influence can be seen along the so-called "Demuth Row," at 145-151 S. Queen St. Built circa 1880, this building has an elaborate carved cornice, oriel window brackets and window surrounds.
Moorish influence can be seen along the so-called "Demuth Row," at 145-151 S. Queen St. Built circa 1880, this building has an elaborate carved cornice, oriel window brackets and window surrounds.
Lancaster is fortunate to have several examples of the Moorish Revival and Venetian Renaissance styles remaining. Lancaster City Hall, designed by Philadelphia architect James H. Windrim in 1888, was the United States Post Office until its present use conversion in 1932.
Early renderings illustrate a tall, slender, highly ornamented limestone tower topped by a 36-foot tall copper ribbed open-air Moorish belvedere at the corner of North Duke and Marion streets.
Venetian references include the four large open-top fluted urns below the belvedere, florets, Roman arches and carved acanthus leaves.
Perhaps the most identifiable feature of this style is the “horseshoe arch” window. Unique to this style, the horseshoe arch, sometimes referred to as the keyhole or Moorish arch, continues the semi-circle shape beyond the halfway point creating the appearance of a horseshoe.
The Frank W. Woolworth Building, located in the first block of North Queen Street, was designed by New York architects Ditmar and Sheckles.
Constructed in 1899, this six-story structure was Lancaster’s finest example of Venetian Renaissance architecture.
Replete with a rooftop restaurant, open-air performance stage and twin belvederes, the office building brought an exotic lifestyle and experience to center city Lancaster.
Across the street, the Lancaster Business School at 48 N. Queen St. constructed its version of Moorish Revival with a 1911 four-story white brick structure displaying the horseshoe arch windows on the second floor.
Surprisingly, smaller examples of these two exotic revival styles can be found throughout the community in applied trim and decoration. Look for details that have a Middle Eastern appearance, especially window trim and ornamentation.
Why was the 1891 post office decommissioned?
By 1925, a larger and more up-to-date facility was required to handle the demands of a growing population. C. Emlen Urban was retained by the city in 1932 to convert the old post office to a municipal building.
What is the definition of arabesque?
Arabesque refers to the ornamental design of intertwined flowing lines found in Arabic and Moorish architecture.
What is a belvedere?
A belvedere is an open-sided, covered gallery atop a roof offering a commanding view.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.