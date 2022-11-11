LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 32: MIDCENTURY MODERN, 1945-69

Nearly 30 years of back-to-back World Wars, punctuated by the Great Depression, ended Aug. 15, 1945.

Our country was ready for a reboot; to move forward, to grow, to put the past behind and move on. Referred to as the Golden Age, the years between 1945 and 1969 brought about a new style of architecture reflecting this new era.

The style is referred to as midcentury modern; characterized by clean lines, minimal decoration and bold shapes. It was a radical departure from the previous styles of architecture in its outward appearance and its internal planning.

There was little regard or reverence for the previous styles of architecture that represented the past ideals of romanticism and the classics like French revival, beaux-arts or Italian Renaissance.

Our population was exploding at an exponential rate and needed accommodations post-haste. Plans were streamlined and straightforward. Construction techniques and materials used were very different from the first half of the century. Midcentury modern affected everything including architecture, furniture, fashions, industrial design and even toys. The American Golden Age was born!

Midcentury architecture offered myriad visual characteristics and materials used in the designs; brick, marble, porcelain steel panels, plate glass, glass block, corner windows, cast stone, milled aluminum, curves, horizontality and geometric shapes.

Interestingly, those in Lancaster were very receptive to this new look for their community. H.L. Green Co. demolished two three-story circa-1880 red brick Queen Anne-style retail and office buildings to construct a two-story department store at the corner of North Queen and East Orange streets in 1949. Showcasing a sleek limestone facade with horizontal, “picture-framed” awning windows, the Penn Square Conestoga National Bank with its tall walls of windows and aluminum panels stood in stark contrast to the French-inspired 1898 beaux-arts Watt & Shand department store across the street.

The Groff Funeral Home turned the heads of other directors and residents in 1954 when Lancaster architect Henry Y. Shaub inserted a tall one-story brick, marble, glass and aluminum edifice on West Orange Street in a row of three-story historic brick residences — marking a radical departure from the past.

Architect Shaub further embraced the new style with a midcentury modern addition to his brother’s art deco shoe store behind Central Market.

However, there is no better example that exemplifies the stark contrast between the past and the present than the sleek, one-story entry applied to the facade of C. Emlen Urban’s 1885 ornate Queen Anne mansion at 339 N. Duke St. — boldly announcing “the past is past.”

After a 50-year hiatus, midcentury modern is enjoying a resurgence of sorts, particularly among millennials. Midcentury homes and furniture are in high demand for restoration. Their clean lines, open floor plans and connections to nature resonate with today’s consumer.

When was glass block invented?

Owens-Illinois Glass Co. introduced glass block at the 1933 Chicago Century of Progress (the Chicago World’s Fair). It remains a hugely popular product for architects and interior designers.

What styles followed midcentury modern?

International style, brutalism, postmodern, structuralism, neo-futurism and sustainable, to name a few.

When did architects begin to respect the past styles?

The 1990s was the era of awakening and appreciation for the value historic structures brought to a community.