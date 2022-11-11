HG MCM Mohn Brothers

Former Buick Dealership This building is the former Mohn Brothers Buick dealership building, built in the late 1950s, in the 900 block of North Prince Street. It has distinctive red porcelain entry columns - polished aluminum canopy-full height showroom plate glass.

 GREGORY J. SCOTT

LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 32: MIDCENTURY MODERN, 1945-69

Nearly 30 years of back-to-back World Wars, punctuated by the Great Depression, ended Aug. 15, 1945.

Our country was ready for a reboot; to move forward, to grow, to put the past behind and move on. Referred to as the Golden Age, the years between 1945 and 1969 brought about a new style of architecture reflecting this new era.

The style is referred to as midcentury modern; characterized by clean lines, minimal decoration and bold shapes. It was a radical departure from the previous styles of architecture in its outward appearance and its internal planning.

Examples of midcentury modern style in Lancaster County and beyond, 1945-69 [photos]

Here are some examples of the midcentury modern design style around Lancaster County. Click the arrows to move through the photos and see local examples of this architectural style that was popular in the post-World War II  period, from 1945-1969.

1 of 25

There was little regard or reverence for the previous styles of architecture that represented the past ideals of romanticism and the classics like French revival, beaux-arts or Italian Renaissance.

Our population was exploding at an exponential rate and needed accommodations post-haste. Plans were streamlined and straightforward. Construction techniques and materials used were very different from the first half of the century. Midcentury modern affected everything including architecture, furniture, fashions, industrial design and even toys. The American Golden Age was born!

HG MCM Glass block Former Shaub Shoe Store addition 2 n11.JPG

Architect Henry Y. Shaub designed a midcentury addition to Shaub’s Shoe Shop. Built next to Central Market, circa 1950, it makes use of glazed brick, glass block, curved walls and a stylized metal logo.

Midcentury architecture offered myriad visual characteristics and materials used in the designs; brick, marble, porcelain steel panels, plate glass, glass block, corner windows, cast stone, milled aluminum, curves, horizontality and geometric shapes.

Interestingly, those in Lancaster were very receptive to this new look for their community. H.L. Green Co. demolished two three-story circa-1880 red brick Queen Anne-style retail and office buildings to construct a two-story department store at the corner of North Queen and East Orange streets in 1949. Showcasing a sleek limestone facade with horizontal, “picture-framed” awning windows, the Penn Square Conestoga National Bank with its tall walls of windows and aluminum panels stood in stark contrast to the French-inspired 1898 beaux-arts Watt & Shand department store across the street.

The Groff Funeral Home turned the heads of other directors and residents in 1954 when Lancaster architect Henry Y. Shaub inserted a tall one-story brick, marble, glass and aluminum edifice on West Orange Street in a row of three-story historic brick residences — marking a radical departure from the past.

Architect Shaub further embraced the new style with a midcentury modern addition to his brother’s art deco shoe store behind Central Market.

However, there is no better example that exemplifies the stark contrast between the past and the present than the sleek, one-story entry applied to the facade of C. Emlen Urban’s 1885 ornate Queen Anne mansion at 339 N. Duke St. — boldly announcing “the past is past.”

After a 50-year hiatus, midcentury modern is enjoying a resurgence of sorts, particularly among millennials. Midcentury homes and furniture are in high demand for restoration. Their clean lines, open floor plans and connections to nature resonate with today’s consumer.

HG MCM 2 Former Conestoga National Bank n11 c1969.jpg

The former Conestoga National Bank at Penn Square, circa 1969, is a four-story building with precast concrete panels

When was glass block invented?

Owens-Illinois Glass Co. introduced glass block at the 1933 Chicago Century of Progress (the Chicago World’s Fair). It remains a hugely popular product for architects and interior designers.

What styles followed midcentury modern?

International style, brutalism, postmodern, structuralism, neo-futurism and sustainable, to name a few.

When did architects begin to respect the past styles?

The 1990s was the era of awakening and appreciation for the value historic structures brought to a community.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags