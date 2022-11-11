Former Buick Dealership This building is the former Mohn Brothers Buick dealership building, built in the late 1950s, in the 900 block of North Prince Street. It has distinctive red porcelain entry columns - polished aluminum canopy-full height showroom plate glass.
Architect Henry Y. Shaub designed a midcentury addition to Shaub’s Shoe Shop. Built next to Central Market, circa 1950, it makes use of glazed brick, glass block, curved walls and a stylized metal logo.
LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 32: MIDCENTURY MODERN, 1945-69
Nearly 30 years of back-to-back World Wars, punctuated by the Great Depression, ended Aug. 15, 1945.
Our country was ready for a reboot; to move forward, to grow, to put the past behind and move on. Referred to as the Golden Age, the years between 1945 and 1969 brought about a new style of architecture reflecting this new era.
The style is referred to as midcentury modern; characterized by clean lines, minimal decoration and bold shapes. It was a radical departure from the previous styles of architecture in its outward appearance and its internal planning.
The Long’s Park Amphitheater in Lancaster, built in 1962 and designed by architects Coleman & Coleman, shows striking geometry typical of midcentury modern design
Conestoga National Bank, built circa 1950 in Lancaster's Penn Square, had smooth limestone veneer, a three-story aluminum storefront with spandrel panels and fluted aluminum columns. The building was destroyed by fire in 1967; at that time it housed the Lancaster Conservatory of Music.
This architect's rendering is of the Groff Funeral Home, designed by Henry Y. Shaub and built on West Orange Street circa 1954. The building is red brick with white marble accents and strong simple geometry.
SUBMITTED COURTESY OF GROFF FAMILY FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES
The former B. Wohl & Co. showroom in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street was remodeled circa 1948-50 with curved plate glass, a centered door knob and an aluminum canopy. The building now houses a photography studio.
The former Mohn Brothers Buick showroom, built in the late 1950s in the 900 block of North Prince Street, is now the home of Horsepower Enterprises. me of Horsepower Enterprises. The building has distinctive red porcelain entry columns and a polished aluminum canopy.
This building on North Duke Street shows how ornate 1885 Queen Anne design style meets meets austere 1956 midcentury modern style, with red brick and white marble. Architects were C. Emlen Urban (1885) and Henry Y Shaub.
A drawing of the proposed Penn Dairies Cold Spot Ice Cream building, designed circa 1950 by architect Henry Y. Shaub, shows horizontality, glass block, casement windows, an integrated planter and curved wall.
The Public Safety Building at East Chestnut and North Duke streets in Lancaster, designed by architect H.C. Kreisle and built circa 1954, shows its midcentury modern pedigree with its red brick, picture-frame windows and strong horizontality.
The Long’s Park Amphitheater in Lancaster, built in 1962 and designed by architects Coleman & Coleman, shows striking geometry typical of midcentury modern design
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A midcentury modern model railroad replica of an Esso service station displays porcelain panels, rounded corners and glass block.
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
The former Conestoga National Bank at Penn Square, circa 1969, is a four-story building with precast concrete panels
GREGORY J. SCOTT
LANCASTERHISTORY
The former Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Lititz Pike, circa 1954, uses simple, bold geometric shapes with brick and cast-stone trim.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Groff Funeral Home, built on West Orange Street circa 1954, has narrow- gauge red brick, a white marble entry and a fluted aluminum canopy.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
SUBMITTED COURTESY OF GROFF FAMILY FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES
These distinctive midcentury modern aluminum door pulls were installed at Groff Funeral Home on West Orange Street in Lancaster, built circa 1954.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in the 500 block of West Walnut Street was built in 1952, with cast-stone walls and tower, glazed terra cotta insets and a copper cap.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The former B. Wohl & Co. showroom in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street was remodeled circa 1948-50 with curved plate glass, a centered door knob and an aluminum canopy. The building now houses a photography studio.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The former Fleet Wing auto store on West King Street was built with distinctive pocelain on metal panels.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The former H.L. Green Co. store, built at Queen and Orange streets circa 1949, has picture-framed awning windows.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The former H.L. Green Co. store, built circa 1949 at Queen and Orange streets, shows limestone panels and picture-frame awning windows.
LANCASTERHISTORY
This drawing shows the Masonic Temple of the Masonic Homes in Elizabethtown, circa 1958, with its strong geometric shapes and an emphasis on the vertical.
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A building on North Duke Street shows strong geometry shapes with red brick and white marble. It was built circa 1956 and designed by Henry Y Shaub.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Pleasure Road home, built 1950, is two-story white stucco, with steel corner windows, glass block, low-pitch hip roof, bullseye window, aluminum canopy and translucent glass garage door.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
SUBMITTED
GREGORY J. SCOTT
There was little regard or reverence for the previous styles of architecture that represented the past ideals of romanticism and the classics like French revival, beaux-arts or Italian Renaissance.
Our population was exploding at an exponential rate and needed accommodations post-haste. Plans were streamlined and straightforward. Construction techniques and materials used were very different from the first half of the century. Midcentury modern affected everything including architecture, furniture, fashions, industrial design and even toys. The American Golden Age was born!
Midcentury architecture offered myriad visual characteristics and materials used in the designs; brick, marble, porcelain steel panels, plate glass, glass block, corner windows, cast stone, milled aluminum, curves, horizontality and geometric shapes.
Interestingly, those in Lancaster were very receptive to this new look for their community. H.L. Green Co. demolished two three-story circa-1880 red brick Queen Anne-style retail and office buildings to construct a two-story department store at the corner of North Queen and East Orange streets in 1949. Showcasing a sleek limestone facade with horizontal, “picture-framed” awning windows, the Penn Square Conestoga National Bank with its tall walls of windows and aluminum panels stood in stark contrast to the French-inspired 1898 beaux-arts Watt & Shand department store across the street.
The Groff Funeral Home turned the heads of other directors and residents in 1954 when Lancaster architect Henry Y. Shaub inserted a tall one-story brick, marble, glass and aluminum edifice on West Orange Street in a row of three-story historic brick residences — marking a radical departure from the past.
Architect Shaub further embraced the new style with a midcentury modern addition to his brother’s art deco shoe store behind Central Market.
However, there is no better example that exemplifies the stark contrast between the past and the present than the sleek, one-story entry applied to the facade of C. Emlen Urban’s 1885 ornate Queen Anne mansion at 339 N. Duke St. — boldly announcing “the past is past.”
After a 50-year hiatus, midcentury modern is enjoying a resurgence of sorts, particularly among millennials. Midcentury homes and furniture are in high demand for restoration. Their clean lines, open floor plans and connections to nature resonate with today’s consumer.
When was glass block invented?
Owens-Illinois Glass Co. introduced glass block at the 1933 Chicago Century of Progress (the Chicago World’s Fair). It remains a hugely popular product for architects and interior designers.
What styles followed midcentury modern?
International style, brutalism, postmodern, structuralism, neo-futurism and sustainable, to name a few.
When did architects begin to respect the past styles?
The 1990s was the era of awakening and appreciation for the value historic structures brought to a community.