LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 24: STORYBOOK STYLE (1920-45)

“Scarcer than hen’s teeth” is how we can describe the Storybook style in Lancaster County. Mainers would say the style is “from away” — far away, like California, where the style originated in the 1920s.

The Storybook style was inspired by Hollywood fantasy productions and set designs created by Walt Disney. “Snow White” is a perfect example of this.

Based on fantasy and whimsy, the unique style features roofs that are intentionally uneven, rolled eaves, crooked doors, oddly shaped and unmatched windows and irregular chimney designs using stucco or combinations of stone and brick.

Despite their cartoonish appearance, the construction of a Storybook style house required skilled artisans in all trades: woodworking, masonry, roofing and carpentry. Nothing is seemingly logical, well thought out, square or at right angles, yet the result had to be weather tight and livable.

Adjectives like “swaybacked,” “sagging,” “undulating” and “wavelike” describe the complex roof forms and designs. Miniature towers and turrets reinforce the Old World medieval charm and character. Doors are typically round top with a peek-a-boo portal and set into a round archway.

Features like “planked” wooden shutters are exaggerated in scale, and windows are typically casement style with diamond-patterned panes. Exterior masonry walls are often roughly troweled stucco or parged and painted brick.

The Storybook style was never meant to be taken seriously; the life-size gingerbread house was intended to make us smile. Like many other styles, Storybook never regained traction after the Great Depression and World War II.

You will need to look long and hard to find them in neighborhoods built in the 1920s.

What styles is Storybook borrowed from?

Storybook is the amalgamation of Tudor Revival, French Norman, English Cottage and Gothic styles.

What are other names for the style?

Provincial Revivalism, Fantasy, Fairy Tale and Hansel and Gretel.

What roofing materials were used for Storybook style?

The most common material is machine cut wood shingles. Wood shingles are very flexible for creating the distinctive ‘seawave’ effect.

Where are the best examples of Storybook style?

Carmel, California, is well known for having the best examples of Storybook architecture.

