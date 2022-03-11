This Storybook Style house was built around 1925 in State College, Pennsylvania. Its features include swayback rooflines, an arched entry and windows and a whimsical chimney, in stucco, brick and stone.
LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 24: STORYBOOK STYLE (1920-45)
“Scarcer than hen’s teeth” is how we can describe the Storybook style in Lancaster County. Mainers would say the style is “from away” — far away, like California, where the style originated in the 1920s.
The Storybook style was inspired by Hollywood fantasy productions and set designs created by Walt Disney. “Snow White” is a perfect example of this.
Based on fantasy and whimsy, the unique style features roofs that are intentionally uneven, rolled eaves, crooked doors, oddly shaped and unmatched windows and irregular chimney designs using stucco or combinations of stone and brick.
This Storybook Lancaster cottage has a catslide, round-top entry door with brick trim and low-profile roofline.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Storybook cottage, built circa 1925 on President Avenue, has parged and painted brick walls, a round-top entry and door, exaggerated shutters and diamond casement windows.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Lancaster Storybook with steep gable roof, catslide and arched entry with roundtop front door, stucco walls and cobblestone chi
Lancaster Co Storybook Residence c 1925 with Jerkinhead roof, rough stucco walls, arched entry and raised eyebrow eave over window (2)
A. Jones House - - 1925 Henry Boetther Architect President Ave Note Construction of rolled eaves and wave effect using wood shingles F&M Archives Wohlsen
F&M Archives
Alfred Jones House - 1925 Henry Boetther Architect President Ave Stucco Exterior, wood shingles and rolled eaves
Alfred. Jones House -1925 Henry Boetther Architect President Ave Construction of rolled eave on garage( F&M Archives 2)
F&M Archives
Storybook Cottage President Ave c1925 with parged and painted brick walls, roundtop entry and door, Exagerated shutteres and diamond casement windows (2)
Heidelbaugh Residence c1924 Henry Y Shaub Architect Wheatland Ave. Rolled eaves, clapboard siding and ivy covered entrance Storybook
LANCASTERHISTORY
This Storybook chimney in Lancaster has tumbled brick in a nontraditional pattern.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Storybook Style brick work is placed in a nontraditional pattern.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Storybook Style service station is located along Philadlephia's Main Line. Built circa 1925, it has a round-top door and windows, painted brick and a low-profile roof line.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Despite their cartoonish appearance, the construction of a Storybook style house required skilled artisans in all trades: woodworking, masonry, roofing and carpentry. Nothing is seemingly logical, well thought out, square or at right angles, yet the result had to be weather tight and livable.
Adjectives like “swaybacked,” “sagging,” “undulating” and “wavelike” describe the complex roof forms and designs. Miniature towers and turrets reinforce the Old World medieval charm and character. Doors are typically round top with a peek-a-boo portal and set into a round archway.
Features like “planked” wooden shutters are exaggerated in scale, and windows are typically casement style with diamond-patterned panes. Exterior masonry walls are often roughly troweled stucco or parged and painted brick.
The Storybook style was never meant to be taken seriously; the life-size gingerbread house was intended to make us smile. Like many other styles, Storybook never regained traction after the Great Depression and World War II.
You will need to look long and hard to find them in neighborhoods built in the 1920s.
What styles is Storybook borrowed from?
Storybook is the amalgamation of Tudor Revival, French Norman, English Cottage and Gothic styles.
What are other names for the style?
Provincial Revivalism, Fantasy, Fairy Tale and Hansel and Gretel.
What roofing materials were used for Storybook style?
The most common material is machine cut wood shingles. Wood shingles are very flexible for creating the distinctive ‘seawave’ effect.
Where are the best examples of Storybook style?
Carmel, California, is well known for having the best examples of Storybook architecture.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.