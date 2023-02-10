We are embarking on a new 26-month-long series at the request of readers and school teachers alike. Back by popular demand, The Architects’ Alphabet will offer a fresh new vocabulary. We will explore all letters of the alphabet from A to Z, using examples from the rich heritage of our historic community.

In anticipation of the upcoming book “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban,” he will focus details from his vast portfolio of work, spanning 50 years.

The examples will name the design feature, its origin, its purpose and where it is located in our community — typically right before our eyes. As in the past, each story is followed by three questions. I hope you enjoy it ... again!

A is for Acanthus

Acanthus is an interesting word, and one with a long association with architecture.

Acanthus is a hardy plant, native to the eastern Mediterranean region and capable of enduring severe weather and harsh climate conditions.

The ancient Greeks used the acanthus leaf as a design motif in their temples, dating back to 450 B.C. The leaf is recognized by its thick serrated and jagged edges, reminiscent of a thistle in our region. To the Greeks, it is symbolic of long life and immortality.

Ancient and modern cultures stylized the leaf and used it as a decoration on top of columns. The Greeks employed three distinct orders (designs) to cap off their columns; Doric, Ionic and Corinthian. The acanthus leaf is used exclusively on the Corinthian column capital, the most decorative and elaborate of the three.

The tradition carried on into modern times. In Lancaster, Corinthian columns with acanthus leaves are found on the following well-known buildings in the city: the Griest Building, the Hager Building, Stevens Girls High School and Lancaster City Hall.

C. Emlen Urban was a “classicist architect” and enjoyed designing in the Renaissance styles associated with Greek traditions. Acanthus leaves are also used as roof-top ornamentation, as seen on the Hager Building and the Stevens Girls High School, and for adding floral texture to facades as seen on Lancaster City Hall..

As architectural styles continued to evolve, the classical movement involving Greek and Italian architecture gave way to styles that were less ornate and less directed to ancient cultures. However, many structures still exist today to enjoy and explore.

What materials were used to create acanthus leaves for the buildings?

Carved wood and stone were both used. Stone of course offered the greatest longevity.

Why did Urban gravitate to classical architecture?

We can only assume that he enjoyed the strict discipline of designing in styles steeped in ancient history.

What building types use acanthus leaves?

The leaf is mostly associated with civic, religious and other public building but can also be found on large private residences.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with 50 years of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.