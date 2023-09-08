The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory J. Scott’s upcoming book, “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban,” Lancaster’s most renowned architect. Photos for the book, which is to available for pre-sale at egganddartbooks.com, are by Matthew Tennison.

ARCHITECTS’ ALPHABET, PART 8: 'H' IS FOR HALF-TIMBER

Half-timber is one of the defining characteristics of Tudor Revival architecture. Based on the ancient construction technique of using pegged oak timbers to create a distinctive structural skeleton of verticals, horizontals and diagonals, its origin is traced to Saxony Germany and later to England in the 5th century B.C.

This “expedient” method of constructing a building spread to other parts of Europe, Scandinavia and eventually the American Colonies. The expression “half-timber” comes from using only a half of a full timber for the diagonal webbing.

The large voids left in the framing were filled with various materials including sticks, mud, straw, bricks and stones. In many cases, the filling (nogging) would be covered in white plaster, creating a very distinctive appearance of geometric patterns.

As construction techniques improved through the centuries, the need for an authentic structural timber frame disappeared, but the affection for the appearance of the half-timber did not. By the turn of the 20th century, architects and builders were applying a half-timber veneer to their structures and successfully achieving the desired look at an affordable price.

Lancaster’s native-son architect, C. Emlen Urban, was quick to adopt the Tudor Revival movement and began designing estate homes using this new process. Urban’s personal library contains numerous reference books on English domestic cottages utilizing half-timber construction and detailing.

Our community’s most notable example of half-timber is the house built in the 900 block of Buchanan Avenue for local construction company owner Herman A. Wohlsen.

Designed in 1922, the 2 1/2-story structure features cut stone on the first floor and half-timber detailing on the one-story cross gable.

Urban is the architect for many other Tudor Revival residences throughout Lancaster County, including Lititz and Marietta. Although the common detailing is half-timber, the homes are all presented differently with their various roof lines, dormers and shapes.

Did C. Emlen Urban always specify stucco in-fill between the timber framing?

To date, there are no known examples where he used anything other than stucco.

What is the name of the in-fill material?

Nogging describes an in-fill of brick or stone. Wattle and daub describes the ancient technique of using mud, sticks and straw to fill the voids.

Did Urban ever duplicate a design?

Yes. The exterior of the Wohlsen residence in Lancaster and the residence built the same year for Wayne G. Fahnestock at Fourth and Broad streets in Lititz are identical in every detail with the exception of — the placement of a four-leaf-clover design element.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with 50 years of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.