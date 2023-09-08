The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory J. Scott’s upcoming book, “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban,” Lancaster’s most renowned architect. Photos for the book, which is to available for pre-sale at egganddartbooks.com, are by Matthew Tennison.
ARCHITECTS’ ALPHABET, PART 8: 'H' IS FOR HALF-TIMBER
Half-timber is one of the defining characteristics of Tudor Revival architecture. Based on the ancient construction technique of using pegged oak timbers to create a distinctive structural skeleton of verticals, horizontals and diagonals, its origin is traced to Saxony Germany and later to England in the 5th century B.C.
This home built for Herman A. Wohlsen on Lancaster's Buchanan Avenue in 1922 is in the Tudor Revival style. The architect was C. Emlen Urban.
This historical photo shows a 1922 residence being built on Buchanan Avenue, Lancaster. It's a Tudor Revival house with half-timber design that was built for Herman A. Wohlsen; its architect was C. Emlen Urban.
Half-timber design on on Lancaster County homes [photos]
Tudor-style houses, located all over Lancaster County and many designed by architect C. Emlen Urban, have distinctive half-timber construction. Here are several examples in Lancaster city and beyond.
This home built for Herman A. Wohlsen on Lancaster's Buchanan Avenue in 1922 is in the Tudor Revival style. The architect was C. Emlen Urban.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Wheatland Avenue house in Lancaster, built circa 1925, has a single cross gable with half-timber detailing.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This house built circa 1924 for Miles Goodman has half-timber design with triple dormers and white stucco nogging. The architect was C. Emlen Urban.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This 1927 house designed by architect Henry Shaub on President Avenue is in the English manor house style with with half-timber and stucco nogging.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Nested half-timber gables and pebbled-stone nogging are characteristics of this circa-1925 home on Marietta Avenue in Lancaster.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This house on Wheatland Avenue in Lancaster, built circa 1925, has a gambrel cross gable dormer with half-timber detailing.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A decorative quatrefoil detail can be seen on the house built for Herman A Wohlsen on Buchanan Avenue in Lancaster. It was built around 1922 by architect C. Emlen Urban.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This historical photo shows a 1922 residence being built on Buchanan Avenue, Lancaster. It's a Tudor Revival house with half-timber design that was built for Herman A. Wohlsen; its architect was C. Emlen Urban.
LANCASTERHISTORY
This historical photo shows a 1922 residence on Buchanan Avenue, Lancaster, that was built for Herman A. Wohlsen. It's a Tudor Revival house with half-timber design; its architect was C. Emlen Urban.
LANCASTERHISTORY
This circa-1740 home in Strasburg is an example of authentic German half-timber construction.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This 1922 residence was built on Buchanan Avenue for Christopher Kunzler. The house, designed by architect C. Emlen Urban, has paired half-timber cross gables.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This English manor house-style home is in School Lane Hills, Lancaster. It has half-timber design at the entry, featuring basket-weave brick work.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This English manor house-style home is in School Lane Hills, Lancaster. It has half-timber design at the entry, featuring basket-weave brick work.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
C. Emlen Urban designed the Henry Burd Cassel mansion, built in 1896 in Marietta.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This house on Marietta Avenue was built circa 1925 with nested cross gables and half-timber detailing.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This 1 1/2-story home on President Avenue, Lancaster, has half-timber construction with cream-colored stucco nogging.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This home in School Lane Hills, Lancaster, has half-timber construction with brick nogging in a herringbone and basket-weave pattern.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This home was built in 1922, on Broad Street in Lititz, for Wayne Fahnestock. It was designed by architect C. Emlen Urban.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A home built in 1924, on Marietta Avenue in Lancaster, for Miles Goodman, has half-timber design with triple dormers and white stucco nogging. It was designed by architect C. Emlen Urban.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A home built in 1924, on Marietta Avenue in Lancaster, for Miles Goodman, has half-timber design with triple dormers and white stucco nogging. It was designed by architect C. Emlen Urban.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This 1925 Wheatland Avenue house in Lancaster has a rare gambrel cross gable dormer with half-timber detailing.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This School Lane Hills house in Lancaster has half-timber design with brick nogging in herringbone and basket-weave pattern.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This house built circa 1925 on Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, features nested half-timber gables and pebbled stone nogging.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This English cottage-style home on State Street, Lancaster, was built circa 1928.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
An example of half-timber design is on Wheatland Avenue, built circa 1925, has a rare gambrel cross gable dormer with half-timber detailing.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A house built in School Lane Hills, Lancaster, has half-timber design with brick herringbone nogging. It was built circa 1928.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This “expedient” method of constructing a building spread to other parts of Europe, Scandinavia and eventually the American Colonies. The expression “half-timber” comes from using only a half of a full timber for the diagonal webbing.
The large voids left in the framing were filled with various materials including sticks, mud, straw, bricks and stones. In many cases, the filling (nogging) would be covered in white plaster, creating a very distinctive appearance of geometric patterns.
As construction techniques improved through the centuries, the need for an authentic structural timber frame disappeared, but the affection for the appearance of the half-timber did not. By the turn of the 20th century, architects and builders were applying a half-timber veneer to their structures and successfully achieving the desired look at an affordable price.
The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory …
Lancaster’s native-son architect, C. Emlen Urban, was quick to adopt the Tudor Revival movement and began designing estate homes using this new process. Urban’s personal library contains numerous reference books on English domestic cottages utilizing half-timber construction and detailing.
Our community’s most notable example of half-timber is the house built in the 900 block of Buchanan Avenue for local construction company owner Herman A. Wohlsen.
The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory …
Designed in 1922, the 2 1/2-story structure features cut stone on the first floor and half-timber detailing on the one-story cross gable.
Urban is the architect for many other Tudor Revival residences throughout Lancaster County, including Lititz and Marietta. Although the common detailing is half-timber, the homes are all presented differently with their various roof lines, dormers and shapes.
Did C. Emlen Urban always specify stucco in-fill between the timber framing?
To date, there are no known examples where he used anything other than stucco.
What is the name of the in-fill material?
Nogging describes an in-fill of brick or stone. Wattle and daub describes the ancient technique of using mud, sticks and straw to fill the voids.
Did Urban ever duplicate a design?
Yes. The exterior of the Wohlsen residence in Lancaster and the residence built the same year for Wayne G. Fahnestock at Fourth and Broad streets in Lititz are identical in every detail with the exception of — the placement of a four-leaf-clover design element.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with 50 years of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.