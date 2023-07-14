The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory J. Scott’s upcoming book, “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban,” Lancaster’s most renowned architect. Photos for the book, which is to available for pre-sale at egganddartbooks.com., are by Matthew Tennison.

ARCHITECTS’ ALPHABET,

PART 6: F IS FOR FRACTABLE

There are hundreds of high-flying unidentified objects in every quadrant of the city! No, they are not UFOs. Although their proper name, fractables, has been lost to history, they have been animating the skyline and adding serious interest to rooftops since the late 1880s and early 1900s.

In lieu of using a traditional dormer, architects and builders would design and construct elaborate fractables to “properly” top off the upper floor of a residence or retail building

A fractable, by definition, is a nonstructural, decorative facade treatment intended to add interest to an otherwise plain gable roof. Applied to the face of the gable, the fractable provides an attractive street elevation while adding additional height by ”fracturing” the unbroken lines of a traditional roof line. Opulent design features such as scrolls, convex and concave curves, crow steps, unusual shapes and unique building materials are just a few of the design features. Behind the fractable facade, and out of sight, is a traditional dormer roof. Their popularity paralleled the late 19th-century Queen Anne period but are also found on Tudor revival, mission and Spanish eclectic architectural styles. The term dates back to 1680 and refers to “fract” or “fracture” — broken or cracked.

C. Emlen Urban was quick to apply this popular design feature to his buildings. The first example of note is the former Milton S. Hershey building in Reading. The only known photograph of this four-story masonry retail structure appeared in Urban’s 10-year anniversary pamphlet, published in 1898. The two matching fractables feature scrolls, keystones, cast stone lintels and pinnacles.

Throughout his 50-year career, Urban designed hundreds of three-story row houses in the city featuring fractables of all shapes, sizes and designs. The fractables create an interesting silhouette against an evening sky or a morning sunrise. Notable buildings in the city where Urban featured his fractables can be seen on East and West Orange Street, East and West Chestnut and Walnut Street. A leisurely “look up” walk down any of these streets will be memorable!

Where else can fractables be found?

Amsterdam is the most notorious example of this unique design feature with endless rows of “fractured” gables.

What brought an end to the fractable design?

By 1901, Victorian architecture was losing its popularity to styles that were less ornate. Although fractables were still constructed in the early 1900s, they were more austere; see the H.S. Meiskey residence of 1918.

Was C. Emlen Urban the only architect designing fractables?

Urban’s contemporary Daniel L. Rothenberger, an architect in Reading, designed fractables on many row homes in Lancaster city as well.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with 50 years of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.