LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 21: ENGLISH COTTAGE STYLE, 1920-40
Adorable is an adjective we don’t often associate with an architectural style, but it is the perfect description for the English Cottage. One of the several between-the-wars styles, the English Cottage evolved as the affordable option to the popular Tudor Mansion movement between 1920 and 1940.
Described as cozy and comfortable, the English Cottage is characterized by low-profile roof lines and the occasional steep “cat-slide” gable.
Exterior materials are combinations of stone, brick and stucco; windows are casement, reflecting their European “out-swing” heritage. Modeled after the cottages of the Cotswolds in England, the one- and two-story structures are often nestled among trees and flower gardens replete with an arched entry door. The tall, stacked chimneys frequently occur at the front entrance, creating a unique silhouette and skyline for the passerby.
1 of 15
This home, in the English Cottage design, has nested gables, a steep roof pitch and wall dormer and casement windows.
This vintage photo shows a home built for Paul Myer, around 1928, on Marietta Avenue. Henry Y. Shaub was the architect of this English Cottage-style home with timber porch detailing, stone veneer and casement windows.
The Mitchell was a 1928 English Cottage-style home you could view in an artist's rendering in the Sears & Roebuck catalog. It was advertised for $2,122, and featured a tall chimney and tall cat-slide gable at the entry.
This English Cottage-style house goes well with its garden on Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster. It features a slate roof, stacked chimneys, flathead dormer, casement windows, stone exterior and brick accents,
This Glen Moore Circle house was a winner in the Lancaster New Era 1923 Prize Home Contest. Designed by Architect Henry Y. Shaub It's in the English Cottage style, with stucco exterior, timber porch brackets and a cat-slide roof.
Examples of English Cottage design in Lancaster [photos]
English Cottage design, modeled on the cottages of England's Cotswolds region, was embraced by Lancaster County during its heyday, from 1920-40. Here are some examples of English Cottage design that are still found locally.
1 of 15
This home, in the English Cottage design, has nested gables, a steep roof pitch and wall dormer and casement windows.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This home in English Cottage style, built circa 1928 in a wooded setting on Wilson Drive, has a slate roof, classic wall dormers and a stone chimney.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This English Cottage-style home has old country masonry parging, a cast-stone Tudor arch, rare stone flares above entry, cat-slide roof, tapered chimney and casement windows.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This vintage photo shows a home built for Paul Myer, around 1928, on Marietta Avenue. Henry Y. Shaub was the architect of this English Cottage-style home with timber porch detailing, stone veneer and casement windows.
SUBMITTED BY DALE YODER
This photo shows a residence built for Paul Myer circa 1928. This English Cottage-style home is in a wooded setting along Marietta Avenue, Lancaster.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This English Cottage on Jackson Drive has a slate roof, stone and stucco exterior and flared eave at the entry.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This English Cottage-style home, built circa 1928 on Wilson Drive, has a stone exterior, wall dormers, a chimney adjacent to the main entry with an arch opening, a cat-slide roof and casement windows,
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Mitchell was a 1928 English Cottage-style home you could view in an artist's rendering in the Sears & Roebuck catalog. It was advertised for $2,122, and featured a tall chimney and tall cat-slide gable at the entry.
SEARS & ROEBUCK
Architect Melvin R Evans designed this English Cottage-style home in 1929, with steep rooflines, stacked chimneys adjacent to the arched brick entry and casement windows.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This English Cottage-style house goes well with its garden on Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster. It features a slate roof, stacked chimneys, flathead dormer, casement windows, stone exterior and brick accents,
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Cotswalds region of southern England features stone cottages with cat-slide tiled roofs, wall dormers, rose-covered walls and extensive gardens.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This cottage in the Cotswalds of southern England features a thatched roof, wall dormer detail and gardens.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Glen Moore Circle house was a winner in the Lancaster New Era 1923 Prize Home Contest. Designed by Architect Henry Y. Shaub It's in the English Cottage style, with stucco exterior, timber porch brackets and a cat-slide roof.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
1926 Edgar Hess Willow Street Pike Henry Shaub Architect Details include wall dormers, cat-slide gable, casement windows and arched entry 1
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This English Cottage-style home, built for James G Haller before 1928, has a prominent chimney adjacent to the entrance, flathead dormers and an arched entry with wrought iron strap hinges.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The English Cottage style uses the “wall dormer” detail to foreshorten the building’s overall height and to provide more usable space on the second floor. The wall dormer is flush with the exterior wall and breaks through the roof’s eave, creating the
signature effect.
Elements of heavy timber beams and brackets, especially on porches, further reinforce a medieval connection. The style’s popularity was further expanded when mail-order companies like Sears & Roebuck offered complete English Cottage house kits for $1,500 in the 1920s and ’30s.
Interestingly, a parallel style developed in Hollywood, California, called Storybook Style, which took the English Cottage and transformed it into a fairy-tale appearance with quirky roof lines, crooked doors and windows and, in some cases, thatched roofs.
Lancaster architects C. Emlen Urban, James H. Warner,
Henry Y. Shaub and Melvern R. Evans were quick to embrace the English Cottage style and add it to their growing portfolios. There are extraordinary examples of this picturesque style throughout the county, especially on the west side of town. The style is now over 100 years old and nature has worked its magic to settle the “adorable” cottages into their perfect settings.
What are the between-the-wars styles?
The styles that evolved between World Wars I and II were English Cottage, French, Dutch and Spanish Revival.
What is a cat-slide gable?
It’s effectively a regular gable roof with one side extended lower to the ground. The name comes from the notion that a cat thrown upon the roof will “slide” down to the ground.
Why don’t we see thatched roofs in Lancaster County?
The thatched roof requires a very steep roof in excess of 45 degrees to shed water and snow quickly. Additionally, the trades and material to install the roof would need to be imported from Europe.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.