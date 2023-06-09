The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory J. Scott’s upcoming book “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban,” Lancaster’s most renowned architect. Photos for the book are by Matthew Tennison.

ARCHITECTS’ ALPHABET, PART 5: 'E' IS FOR EGG AND DART

Not to be confused with egg and olive, egg and dart is an architectural ornament characterized by a continuous ribbon of alternating ovolo (eggs) and darts (arrows).

Developed by the ancient Greeks and refined by the Romans, the ornament is decoration applied to flat or curved surfaces to add visual interest to an otherwise plain surface.Initially, the egg-and-dart motif adorned the capitals of Greek Ionic columns. Eventually its application expanded into a continuous running band of molding for both interior and exterior use. Carved in stone or wood or cast in plaster and terra cotta molds, egg and dart is the most common of the applied “classical” decorative details in architecture.

The scale of the ornament can vary from large to petite, depending on the location and designer’s intent. An example of petite egg and dart can be seen on the interior mill work of C. Emlen Urban’s grand staircase at the Roslyn Mansion, circa 1896.

Hand carved in antique chestnut, the molding serves as a decorative “picture frame” on a flat post and panel. Conversely, Urban chose white glazed terra cotta egg and dart for exterior decoration on the circa-1911 Hager department store, located on West King Street. The Hager example illustrates the close association of egg and dart with a “companion” ornament referred to as “bead and reel.”

The neoclassical interior of the Fulton Theatre, designed by Urban in 1904, is awash with examples of both egg and dart and bead and reel. Cast in plaster and painted with gold leaf and jewel tone colors, the decorative moldings can be appreciated from every vantage point in the theater — from the lobby ceiling to the top of the proscenium (above the stage) and all points between.

Urban loved classical architecture and enjoyed introducing and displaying the classic elements with every opportunity he had.

Other fine examples of Urban’s egg and dart in our community include the 1906 John W. Bausman building on West Orange Street, the former 1898 Watt & Shand department store in Penn Square, the 1904 Charlotte Street Stevens High School and, lastly, the West King Street 1911 Kirk Johnson Building. All represent his passion and respect for the classics.

Are there other names for egg and dart?

Yes. Egg and dart is also referred to as egg and tongue, egg and anchor or egg and star.

Are there local examples of unglazed terra cotta egg and dart?

Yes, the original location of Lancaster General Hospital on North Queen Street retains the original fireplace mantel with egg-and-dart detailing.

What is bead and reel?

Bead and reel is a decorative molding that alternates beads and cylinder-like elements in a continuous row. Dating to the 600 BC, the Greek design element is often paired with egg and dart.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with 50 years of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.