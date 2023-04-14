The Kirk Johnson Building on West King Street was built in 1911 It has a double cartouche. The bottom one is a detailed lyre, framed by acanthus leaves. The upper cartouche is heart-shaped, with scrolls, leaves and festoons.
MATTHEW TENNISON
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory J. Scott’s upcoming book “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban,” Lancaster’s most renowned architect. Photos for the book are by Matthew Tennison.
ARCHITECTS’ ALPHABET, PART 3
Our word for the month of April begins with “C,” for cartouche.
Some words are just fun to say. Cartouche is one of them!
It starts hard with — “kar,” and ends softly with a “tooSH.”
Dating back to the 16th century, the cartouche is a decorative frame around an oval or rectangular shape.
This decorative design element is typically found over doors or entrances, above windows or at the intersection of a wall and a ceiling. The oval or rectangle is slightly convex and framed by a scroll work of ribbons and leaves. Most often, the oval or rectangular centerpiece is left unadorned, but can be used to display the family coat of arms, an initial, a date or even a short inscription.
C. Emlen Urban worked on renovations to the interior of the Fulton Opera House in 1904. This gold leaf cartouche at the Fulton is framed by cherubs, acanthus leaves, ribbons, scrolls and a palmette. Note that there is a miniature cartouche within a larger cartouche.
On the Watt & Shand building, built in 1898, is a white marble cartouche with owner initials, framed by cherubs, scrolls and bellflowers. The cartouche is above the name of the first-floor restaurant, Plough.
The former James Miller residence in the 400 block of West Orange Street, built in 1910 and designed by C. Emlen Urban, is a rare example of a cartouche on a private residence. It's an oval, framed with festoons and palmette.
This cartouche is on the Reynolds Middle School building from 1927, designed by C. Emlen Urban in the 600 block of West Walnut Street. Its a rectangular cartouche with an iconic lamp, surrounded by ribbons and flora.
The Breneman building in the 100 block of North Duke Street, was built in 1898 and designed by James H. Warner. It has a cast stone cartouche integrated into a window hood, with scrolls and acanthus leaves.
This cartouche can be found at the Gap National Bank building, built in 1913 and designed by C. Emlen Urban. The rectangular cartouche is over the main entrance, framed in bellflowers, scrolls, cornucopia and palmette.
The Rathfon building, built in 1892 in the 200 block of North Duke Street, was designed by C. Emlen Urban. It has a rare cartouche design on an exterior corner above squatty columns; it's framed with acanthus leaves.
The 1904 Stevens High School building in the 300 block of North Charlotte Street, was designed by C. Emlen Urban It has an interior hall wall cartouche at the ceiling intersection — oval with bellflowers, acanthus leaves and palmette.
The former Lancaster Business School in the first block of North Queen Street was built in 1911. It has a cast stone cartouche atop five bundled squatty columns, with numerals surrounded by acanthus leaves.
Examples of cartouches around Lancaster [architecture photos]
Cartouches are decorative ovals surrounded by scrollwork; you can find them on buildings all over Lancaster city and county. Click through the arrows to see many examples of cartouches.
C. Emlen Urban worked on renovations to the interior of the Fulton Opera House in 1904. This gold leaf cartouche at the Fulton is framed by cherubs, acanthus leaves, ribbons, scrolls and a palmette. Note that there is a miniature cartouche within a larger cartouche.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
On the Watt & Shand building, built in 1898, is a white marble cartouche with owner initials, framed by cherubs, scrolls and bellflowers. The cartouche is above the name of the first-floor restaurant, Plough.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
MATTHEW TENNISON
MATTHEW TENNISON
MATTHEW TENNISON
This cartouche is on the Reynolds Middle School building from 1927, designed by C. Emlen Urban in the 600 block of West Walnut Street. Its a rectangular cartouche with an iconic lamp, surrounded by ribbons and flora.
MATTHEW TENNISON
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
C. Emlen Urban worked on renovations to the interior of the Fulton Opera House in 1904. This gold leaf cartouche at the Fulton is framed by cherubs, acanthus leaves, ribbons, scrolls and a palmette.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This cartouche can be found at the Gap National Bank building, built in 1913 and designed by C. Emlen Urban. The rectangular cartouche is over the main entrance, framed in bellflowers, scrolls, cornucopia and palmette.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The McGrann Building, built in 1915 on South Queen Street, was designed by C. Emlen Urban. It has an oval cartouche framed with bellflowers, fruited swags, scrolls and palmette.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The 1911 Mount Joy Bank building was designed by C. Emlen Urban. This cartouche is rectangular in shape, framed with festoons, bellflowers, scrolls and palmette.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The 1904 Stevens High School building in the 300 block of North Charlotte Street, was designed by C. Emlen Urban It has an interior hall wall cartouche at the ceiling intersection — oval with bellflowers, acanthus leaves and palmette.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The former Lancaster Business School in the first block of North Queen Street was built in 1911. It has a cast stone cartouche atop five bundled squatty columns, with numerals surrounded by acanthus leaves.
MATTHEW TENNISON
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Fulton Elementary School cartouche has an American eagle on an oval backdrop, surrounded by acanthus leaves, torches and scrolls. The building was built in 1916 and designed by C. Emlen Urban.
MATTHEW TENNISON
The 1911 Mount Joy Bank building was designed by C. Emlen Urban. It has an oval cartouche over the main entrance, resting on acanthus leaves and framed by bellflowers.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The1898 Watt & Shand building on Penn Square, designed by C. Emlen Urban, has a lozenge-shaped cartouche on a shield placed within an acanthus wreath and surrounded by ribbons.
MATTHEW TENNISON
The Renaissance period brought back the cartouche after its long absence — since ancient Rome. The Italian artists of the 16th century would paint small vignettes on the low-relief oval and frame them with elaborately designed scrolls, flowers and other organics.
The American Renaissance period began in 1871, not long before the Philadelphia Centennial exhibition, and ended during World War I, in approximately 1917. The resurgence was the belief that America was the heir to Greek democracy.
This opened the door for architects to explore and learn about classical architecture. Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban’s first foray into the classics was the Stevens High School on Charlotte Street and the interior remodeling of the Fulton Opera House, both in 1904.
His next 20 years would be spent filling our downtown with endless examples of interpretations of Greek architecture; the style was self-taught, and his personal passion.
Cartouches can be found both inside and outside a building. For example, the Fulton Opera House displays a cartouche directly below the statue of Robert Fulton, and they are in great abundance on the interior. The neoclassical cartouches of the Fulton are especially noticeable in their gold leaf trim and vibrant colors.
All the major Renaissance buildings in the city designed by Urban between 1904 and 1924 typically include a cartouche.
Though they are most often found on public buildings — including commercial, retail, civic structures and schools — there are a few examples of cartouches on private residences.
The end of the American Renaissance period, in the mid-1920s, ended the love affair with the cartouche. Thankfully, most cartouches are carved from stone, cast in metal or formed in stucco or glazed terra cotta tile, assuring their survival for well over 100 years.
What is an Egyptian cartouche?
The Egyptian cartouche is of similar design, but the oval shape was always surrounded by hieroglyphs displaying the name of a royal person.
What is a map cartouche?
Cartouche is also the description of the 2-D artwork found on old maps. Similar to an architectural cartouche, the map cartouche surrounds the center oval with elaborate drawings of flowers, scrolls and other illustrations.
How did Urban become so proficient in American Renaissance design?
Primarily through consulting his expansive personal library. His first overseas travel wasn’t until 1911.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with 50 years of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.