The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory J. Scott’s upcoming book “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban,” Lancaster’s most renowned architect. Photos for the book are by Matthew Tennison.

ARCHITECTS’ ALPHABET, PART 3

Our word for the month of April begins with “C,” for cartouche.

Some words are just fun to say. Cartouche is one of them!

It starts hard with — “kar,” and ends softly with a “tooSH.”

Dating back to the 16th century, the cartouche is a decorative frame around an oval or rectangular shape.

This decorative design element is typically found over doors or entrances, above windows or at the intersection of a wall and a ceiling. The oval or rectangle is slightly convex and framed by a scroll work of ribbons and leaves. Most often, the oval or rectangular centerpiece is left unadorned, but can be used to display the family coat of arms, an initial, a date or even a short inscription.

The Renaissance period brought back the cartouche after its long absence — since ancient Rome. The Italian artists of the 16th century would paint small vignettes on the low-relief oval and frame them with elaborately designed scrolls, flowers and other organics.

The American Renaissance period began in 1871, not long before the Philadelphia Centennial exhibition, and ended during World War I, in approximately 1917. The resurgence was the belief that America was the heir to Greek democracy.

This opened the door for architects to explore and learn about classical architecture. Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban’s first foray into the classics was the Stevens High School on Charlotte Street and the interior remodeling of the Fulton Opera House, both in 1904.

His next 20 years would be spent filling our downtown with endless examples of interpretations of Greek architecture; the style was self-taught, and his personal passion.

Cartouches can be found both inside and outside a building. For example, the Fulton Opera House displays a cartouche directly below the statue of Robert Fulton, and they are in great abundance on the interior. The neoclassical cartouches of the Fulton are especially noticeable in their gold leaf trim and vibrant colors.

All the major Renaissance buildings in the city designed by Urban between 1904 and 1924 typically include a cartouche.

Though they are most often found on public buildings — including commercial, retail, civic structures and schools — there are a few examples of cartouches on private residences.

The end of the American Renaissance period, in the mid-1920s, ended the love affair with the cartouche. Thankfully, most cartouches are carved from stone, cast in metal or formed in stucco or glazed terra cotta tile, assuring their survival for well over 100 years.

What is an Egyptian cartouche?

The Egyptian cartouche is of similar design, but the oval shape was always surrounded by hieroglyphs displaying the name of a royal person.

What is a map cartouche?

Cartouche is also the description of the 2-D artwork found on old maps. Similar to an architectural cartouche, the map cartouche surrounds the center oval with elaborate drawings of flowers, scrolls and other illustrations.

How did Urban become so proficient in American Renaissance design?

Primarily through consulting his expansive personal library. His first overseas travel wasn’t until 1911.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with 50 years of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.