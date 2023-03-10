The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory J. Scott’s upcoming book “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban,” Lancaster’s most renowned architect.

A bay and a bow are three-letter words that pack a lot of design punch! They share the same history and function, but differ slightly.

Bay and bow windows date back to the early 17th century, with Great Britain claiming credit for their invention. The prolonged weather conditions of rain and fog compromised both visual and physical access to the manicured gardens, decorative fountains and majestic courtyards of the royals.

The sole purpose of the invention was to bring the views of the great outdoors in without having to venture out.

Bows and bays project beyond the face of the building plane and accomplish three things: They expand views into the gardens, allow more light to penetrate the interior and create the illusion of larger interior rooms.

Bow windows appeared in the United States between 1780 and 1830, when the Federal style of architecture was popular. Since their introduction, the popularity and use of these windows has remained strong and relevant throughout the centuries.

To be classified as a bay or a bow window, the window must touch the ground and be supported by a foundation. If the window is suspended above the ground, it is technically considered an oriel window.

(For more information on oriel windows, see my March 10, 2016, Design Intervention column at lanc.news/OrielWindow2016.)

The primary difference between a bay and a bow is visual. A bow consists of four or more tall and segmented window panels joined edge to edge to form a graceful arc. A bay window consists of three window panels with the middle panel being set parallel to the building plane. The flanking panels are typically set at 45, 60 or 90 degrees, creating an angular and sturdier appearance.

C. Emlen Urban saw the benefit of these windows and incorporated them into many of his residential designs, over a vast array of residential styles.

How much more light does this window type allow into a room?

A box bay window can increase daylight by up to 40%.

Which type is more popular, bay or bow?

The bay window is more popular than the bow. The reason may rest on the fact that the bay window is more straightforward and easier to roof than a bow.

Which building types use bays and bows?

Residential, including high-rise housing, use bay windows to expand views and improve sales. Commercial and retail buildings use them as well, supporting their universal appeal.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with 50 years of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.