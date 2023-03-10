This Edwardian-style home on West Chestnut Street shows an example of an oriel window above the porch. The window has the characteristics of a bay, but doesn't engage with the ground. It was built in 1910.
The Architects’ Alphabet is a 26-part series describing design elements featured in Gregory J. Scott’s upcoming book “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban,” Lancaster’s most renowned architect.
A bay and a bow are three-letter words that pack a lot of design punch! They share the same history and function, but differ slightly.
Bay and bow windows date back to the early 17th century, with Great Britain claiming credit for their invention. The prolonged weather conditions of rain and fog compromised both visual and physical access to the manicured gardens, decorative fountains and majestic courtyards of the royals.
The sole purpose of the invention was to bring the views of the great outdoors in without having to venture out.
The Elmer Stiegerwalt mansion on West Chestnut Street was built in 1894 in the Chateauesque style of design. It shows an example of a two-story brick bay window.
This historical photo shows the 1896 Roslyn mansion, designed by C. Emlen Urban, on Marietta Avenue. The home has a bay window in the dining room with expanded access to light and crenellations on the parapet.
This historical photo of the P Harry Wohlsen residence on North Charlotte Street shows a two-story box bay window with multiple window panes. It was designed by architect C. Emlen Urban and built in 1930 in the English style.
This historical photo shows the J. Calvin Shutte residence, which was built in 1906, an example of Edwardian Eclecticism. It's in the 1000 block of Marietta Avenue, and has a two-story bay window with crenellations.
Examples of bay and bow windows in Lancaster home design [photos]
Bow and bay windows project beyond the face of the building plane, and are used to expand views into a homeowner's garden, allow more light to penetrate the interior and create the illusion of larger interior rooms. Bows and bays were used in Lancaster homes designed by C. Emlen Urban.
The Elmer Stiegerwalt mansion on West Chestnut Street was built in 1894 in the Chateauesque style of design. It shows an example of a two-story brick bay window.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A 90-degree box bay window projects into the garden of this house in School Lane Hills.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This School Lane Hills home shows an example of a patio-garden bay window.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Roslyn mansion on Marietta Avenue, designed by architect C. Emlen Urban and built in 1896, has a bay window in the dining room with expanded access to light. Note the crenellations on the parapet.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
LANCASTERHISTORY
This house on North Duke Street, with its three-story bay window, was built circa 1885 in the Second Empire style of design.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Reuben Baer mansion on East Orange Street was built in 1873 in the Italianate style. It has a tall, extended bay window on the left side.
LANCASTERHISTORY
This historical photo of the P Harry Wohlsen residence on North Charlotte Street shows a two-story box bay window with multiple window panes. It was designed by architect C. Emlen Urban and built in 1930 in the English style.
WOHLSEN ARCHIVES
The J. Calvin Shutte residence was built in 1906, an example of Edwardian Eclecticism. It's in the 1000 block of Marietta Avenue, and has a two-story bay window with crenellations.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
LANCASTERHISTORY
The H.S. Meiskey residence, built circa 1918, shows an example of bow oriel windows.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This historical photo shows the H.S. Meiskey residence, built circa 1918. The house contains an example of bow oriel windows.
LANCASTERHISTORY
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Charles L. Miller home, built in 1917 on Wheatland Avenue, is in the English Domestic Style, with an elongated bay below the pent roof. The architect was Walter Karcher.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Charles Godfried mansion, built in 1876 in the 100 block of South Prince Street, is in the Italianate style. It has a tall, ornate brick bay window, with 45 degree angles.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Colonial Revival-style residence, built in 1914 on Buchanan Avenue, has a large bay window below a pent roof.
LANCASTERHISTORY
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Gregory J. Scott's residence in Lancaster shows an example of a bay window that offers expanded views and access to daylight.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Bows and bays project beyond the face of the building plane and accomplish three things: They expand views into the gardens, allow more light to penetrate the interior and create the illusion of larger interior rooms.
Bow windows appeared in the United States between 1780 and 1830, when the Federal style of architecture was popular. Since their introduction, the popularity and use of these windows has remained strong and relevant throughout the centuries.
The primary difference between a bay and a bow is visual. A bow consists of four or more tall and segmented window panels joined edge to edge to form a graceful arc. A bay window consists of three window panels with the middle panel being set parallel to the building plane. The flanking panels are typically set at 45, 60 or 90 degrees, creating an angular and sturdier appearance.
C. Emlen Urban saw the benefit of these windows and incorporated them into many of his residential designs, over a vast array of residential styles.
How much more light does this window type allow into a room?
A box bay window can increase daylight by up to 40%.
Which type is more popular, bay or bow?
The bay window is more popular than the bow. The reason may rest on the fact that the bay window is more straightforward and easier to roof than a bow.
Which building types use bays and bows?
Residential, including high-rise housing, use bay windows to expand views and improve sales. Commercial and retail buildings use them as well, supporting their universal appeal.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with 50 years of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.