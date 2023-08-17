The summer blockbuster "Barbie" is breaking records at the box office, and all that buzz is paying off for toy collectors.

Morphy Auctions, the Denver-based auction house, hosted a toys and general collectibles sale on Aug. 2-3 that resulted in $1.3 million in sales.

An excellent condition original 1959 first-issue brunette Barbie Doll — harder to find than the more iconic blonde version — complete with its original box, stand and full set of accessories smashed its estimate of $6,000-$7,000 with a winning bid of $10,455.

Another item fetching bids above its estimate may have French filmmakers eyeing a feature: an EJ Model Jumeau French Bebe. The 24-inch blonde doll sold for $11,685.

The top seller during the auction came just in time for the kickoff of football season: an unopened 1976 box of Topp's football trading cards featuring 24 packs. Highlights of the set include Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Bubba Smith and Mel Blount cards, as well as a Chicago Bears’ Hall of Famer Walter Payton rookie card. The set sold within its estimate range for $24,600.

A battery-operated Japanese tin-litho Space Refuel Station with its original satellite, jet plane and rocket accessories blasted off during the auction and soared from its $2,000-$3,000 estimate to a winning bid of $11,070.

