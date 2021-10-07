Baking has been a popular pastime for years. Among Mom’s china or Grandma’s baking dishes, collectors find cooking collectibles to have good design elements and maintain high values. Some of the most popular collectibles for bakers are not the utensils, rolling pins or specialty pans but rather mainstay objects that are necessary in every baker’s kitchen. These baking collectible objects hold their value, recall bygone days and stir old memories of kitchen time with Mom and Grandma.

What are bakers collecting in the vintage and antiques market?

Cookbooks

Cookbooks are a big part of any kitchen. Cherished home recipes handed down from generation to generation are well-known keepsakes. Cookbook collectors amass their collections by country or region like the highly regarded and coveted work, “The Summer Shack Cookbook,” from one of New England’s premier seafood experts, Jasper White; “The William Greenberg Desserts Cookbook: Classic Desserts from an Iconic New York City Bakery”; or Martie Duncan’s cookbook nod to her Alabama hometown of Birmingham, chock full of recipes, called “Magic City Cravings.”

The connection between cookbooks and memory is a strong one. Some cookbook lovers build collections based on specific meals, holiday fare or occasions. Two American cookbooks highlight how Americans ate during the late 20th and early 21st centuries. The all-American cooking style of Ina Garten evinced in “The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” and Martha Stewart’s “Entertaining” both speak to the way Americans cooked and ate over the last 30 plus years. These cookbooks and others like them all promise to be must-haves in any cookbook collection and are destined to increase in value.

Some vintage cookbook collectors look for historic recipes like those found in the collectible cookbooks like “White House Cookbook,” Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” “The Joy of Cooking,” “Betty Crocker’s Picture Cookbook,” “Grandma’s Little Black Book of Recipes” from 1910, Amelia Simmons’ “American Cookery” from 1796, Eustace Murray’s “The Oyster: Where, How and When to Find, Breed, Cook and Eat It” from 1861; Salvador Dali’s “Les Diners de Gala,” published in 1973, among many others. Values for these cookbooks on the vintage and antiques market range from under $100 for some facsimile copies to several thousands of dollars for first-edition volumes.

Cookie jars

Another collectible that is a fine gift for a baker is vintage cookie jars. The cookie jar-collecting craze started circa the 1950s and continued to gain strength in the late 1900s. The World War II baby boom sparked a newly found need for cookies and cookie storage, so cookie jars were placed front and center in manufacturing lines and on kitchen countertops. Postwar American examples of cookie jars were made by potteries like Brush-McCoy, Blue Ridge and other firms. Nursery rhyme figures like Mother Goose, Humpty Dumpty and “Mary had a Little Lamb” were featured on these cookie jars.

What made the cookie jar market spike? Andy Warhol’s cookie jar collection was sold at auction in the late 1980s and it brought values that prompted an unexpected craze. The values skyrocketed and vintage cookie jars sold for thousands and tens of thousands of dollars. Recently, cookie jar values leveled off, but the cute and colorful cookie jars remained popular. They bring good money on the market today.

Cake plates

Like cookie jars, the display of one’s baked goods, specifically cakes, helped to make cake plates in all styles popular with collectors.

Cake plates are important collectibles for the kitchen. Cake plates may be found in materials like glass, ceramic, aluminum, crystal, etc. Showing off one’s baked goods on a kitchen countertop on a pretty cake plate was commonplace. The cake plate, usually on a stemmed or pedestal base with a matching cover or dome, is an age-old tradition. It is being revived with the interest in cake baking and over the top cake decorating. Values for fine china cake plates soar to the several hundreds of dollars while other cake plates, in glass mainly, can be acquired for less than $250 each depending on manufacturer, design, condition, etc.

The kitchen is a great place to look if you want to start a collection that will remind you of family time. Since kitchens are the center of any home, the collectibles for the baker are certain to be of interest on the collectibles market.

With a Ph. D. from Penn State University, Lori Verderame is an award-winning antiques appraiser on History channel’s hit show “The Curse of Oak Island” — highlighting the world’s oldest treasure hunt, For information about your antiques and collectibles, visit www.DrLoriV.com and www.YouTube.com/DrLoriV