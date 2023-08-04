Jade has been a symbol of status in China since ancient times. Jade is an important material, and is often used in carvings, jewelry, screens, decorations, etc.

Jade is held in high regard as valuable, and culturally and artistically significant, too.

Jade symbolizes success and good luck, and it comes in two distinct forms: jadeite and nephrite. These two forms are similar, in that they are both stones that are formed by a grouping of interlocking microcrystals. Each piece of jade is one of a kind and has a definite character.

Both jadeite and nephrite are hard stones and both are called jade, however there are differences in the chemical composition. Jadeite is a silicate compound of sodium and aluminum. Nephrite is a silicate compound of calcium and magnesium.

This month I will discuss jadeite, and next month I will tell you about nephrite.

Most jade traded today is jadeite jade. It is harder and more dense than nephrite jade. It is more expensive than nephrite jade, too.

Jadeite comes in many colors of green, and does not have layers the are visible. Jade has many imitators; many stones look like jade but are not real jade.

For instance, aventurine, a type of quartz, is a green stone that is also known as Indian jade or Australian jade. Greenstone is a green stone and it is a jade lookalike, too.

Serpentine is the name for many types of stones that resemble jade. It is a waxy, green stone that is not as smooth as jade but sometimes is mistaken for jade.

Chrysoprase imitates jade’s two forms also. Jade can be mistaken for green quartz or prehnite and vice versa.

These various jade-lookalike stones are good-looking stones but are not as beautiful or valuable as jade.

Fake jades can be susceptible to chemical bleaching, color dyeing and doubling, also known as layering. Some fake jade items are treated to look more translucent, and some are treated to accept a plastic coating to enhance the object’s look.

Natural, authentic jade is usually only treated with a plum juice wash or beeswax polish, since it then will retain its true and natural color.

Jade is the stone that is used in special jewelry pieces such as the disc pendants that contain the Bi symbol — the Chinese symbol for eternity. The Bi symbol has a great spiritual significance, and is often presented as carved in jade.

Butterflies symbolize long life and they are often carved into jade pendants, pins, earrings, etc.

Other symbols that are important to Chinese culture that are often represented using jade include the bat, a symbol of happiness; the dragon, which shows power and prosperity; the peach, which references immortality; and the circular disc with a central hole, which references happiness and heaven.

With a Ph.D. from Penn State University, Lori Verderame is an antiques appraiser, author and award-winning TV personality who has appeared on the TV shows “The Curse of Oak Island” and “Pawn Stars Do America.” You can watch her “Real Bargains” show at YouTube.com/DrLoriV. She gives appraisal information at DrLoriV.com or call 888-431-1010.