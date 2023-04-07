Today’s jewelry trends cater to designs that are dainty, diminutive, demure. That was not the case in the 1980s. Brash, big, bold, powerful statement jewelry was popular back in the decade when Michael J. Fox went “Back to the Future.”

Jewelry of the 1980s had an evident structure and weight. Large pieces such as big gold cuff bracelets and bold Cuban link necklaces were in vogue as 1980s supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Kathy Ireland, Iman, Renee Simonsen and Elle Macpherson struck a pose.

As we approached the end of the 20th century, major cultural changes took place. The prevailing art movement produced paintings and sculptural pieces that promoted culture shock value above all else. Changes in the realm of all things shiny and bright — jewelry, that is — were sparked by artists, designers and even celebrities. Power players in the market were not men buying jewelry gifts for others. In fact, working women became the main customer for jewelry designers of the 1980s.

For instance, pop star Madonna made rosary beads a fashion statement in the 1980s. Once viewed as old-fashioned, the religious beads associated with Christian prayer were worn as an accessory amid big hair styles and Gloria Vanderbilt jeans. In addition, celebrities and fashionistas of the 1980s wore oversize hoop earrings, mammoth chain-link necklaces, neon and jelly bracelets.

Other jewelry trends of the 1980s included single-strand pearl necklaces worn over Fair Isle sweaters, bold gold jewelry pieces worn with silk blouses, diamond tennis bracelets for the preppy set and, for the beachcombers, sporty Swatch wristwatches and the ever-popular cowrie- and puka-shell necklaces.

Another fashion trendsetter, Great Britain’s own Princess Diana, wore large faceted-cut, prong-set choker necklaces and cocktail rings of high-quality gemstones. The famous engagement ring featured at her 1981 wedding was an impressive blue sapphire surrounded by diamonds. That ring is worn now by Princess Catherine.

Like Diana, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson had an equally showy ruby engagement ring featuring diamonds. The ruby red recalled the Duchess’ red hair. Following the royals’ lead, many 1980s jewelry enthusiasts around the world wore both real and costume jewelry in the big, bold style, featuring prong-set gemstones, such as emeralds and colorful diamonds, in a range of alluring hues.

Prior to the 1980s, fine jewelry was not marketed specifically by brand. The industry changed in the 1980s. In the 1980s, a major jewelry trend was sparked by women in the workplace. Working women, while enjoying gifts of jewelry, began purchasing jewelry for themselves instead of waiting to receive bling from a loved one on a special occasion.

There was a movement where women purchased pieces of jewelry for themselves without the constraints of accepting a gift. This opened the jewelry world to designers who were catering to women directly. It also sparked the rise of women as fine jewelry designers. too.

With a Ph.D. from Penn State University, Lori Verderame is an antiques appraiser, author and award-winning TV personality who has appeared on the History channel’s hit show “The Curse of Oak Island.” She gives appraisal value information at DrLoriV.com and Youtube.com/DrLoriV or call 888-431-1010.