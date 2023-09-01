Jade has been part of China’s art tradition for thousands of years. Jade comes in two distinct forms: jadeite and nephrite. Jade carvers believe that the elements of jade make it something beautiful and valuable to wear and enjoy.

Both jadeite and nephrite are hard stones and both are called jade. If you want to be sure you have a piece of authentic jade, look for a dense composition, veins and weight of the stone.

There should be no layering of the stone if it is really jade.

Real jade will scratch metal and glass. It is dense, and if you toss it into the air and catch it, it should be heavier than other stones of the same size. Weight is what you are looking for when it comes to recognizing real jade.

Jade comes in many colors too: green, lavender, white and yellow.'

Nephrite jade

By the 14th century, nephrite jade was traded widely. Nephrite is a softer, less dense stone than jadeite, the type of jade I discussed in last month’s column. (Most jade on the market today is jadeite.)

Nephrite has a recognizable, glassy luster and does not appear to have any layers. At the Beijing Olympics in 2008, each Olympic medal was embedded with a piece of pure, naturally carved white nephrite jade.

Fake or look-alike jades can be susceptible to chemical bleaching, color dyeing and doubling, also known as layering.

Some fake jade items are treated to look more translucent. Others are treated to accept a plastic coating to enhance the object’s look. Natural, authentic jade is usually only treated with a plum juice wash or beeswax polish, as it then will retain its true and natural color.

Jade is the stone that is used in special jewelry pieces such as the bi symbol disc pendants that represent the Chinese symbol for eternity. The bi symbol has a great spiritual significance and is often presented carved in jade.

Butterflies symbolize long life and they often carved into pendants, pins, earrings, etc., made of jade.

Other symbols that are important to Chinese culture and that are often represented using jade include: the bat, a symbol of happiness; the dragon, which shows power and prosperity; the peach, which references immortality; and the circular disc with a central hole that references happiness and heaven.

With a Ph.D. from Penn State University, Lori Verderame is an antiques appraiser, author and award-winning TV personality who has appeared on the TV shows “The Curse of Oak Island” and “Pawn Stars Do America.” You can watch her “Real Bargains” show at YouTube.com/DrLoriV. She gives appraisal information at DrLoriV.com or call 888-431-1010.