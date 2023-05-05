After more than two decades appraising art, antiques and collectibles and training my followers to identify valuables to resell for profit, I want to share some of the most successful tips that people have used to cash in when it comes to stuff available at estate, yard and garage sales.

Avoid damaged pieces.

No matter where you are shopping for old items to flip, damage is always a no-no. If something is damaged, the cost of restoring it could be costly and, sometimes, restoration is extremely costly.

So before you pick up and pay for that tattered 19th-century quilt, broken lithograph or tin wind-up toy, consider its condition. You’ll be glad you did.

If you decide to ignore this warning and buy a damaged piece and get it restored, make sure you know the cost of the restoration. Ask the restorer for before and after photos of his/her work on a similar piece.

Inquire about insurance coverage while your antique is in a restorer’s care.

Look for original packaging and parts.

The treasure hunt is always exciting. When it comes to board games, toys, electronics, objects with accessories and many more vintage and antique items, the package, box or presentation displays for an item are valuable.

Having all of the pieces is also a vital aspect to establishing value.

If you can hunt around the yard sale tables or estate-sale shelves for that missing chess piece or lamp base, it will be worth it. Ask the yard sale host if they know the location of any of the missing parts or other accessories. This simple question will help you make money as you build your collection or resell that yard- or estate-sale find.

Don’t ignore the unmarked items.

There is a longstanding myth in the art and antiques world that a piece must be signed, marked or labeled to be valuable. This is just not true. Sure, it is good to have documentation, signatures, marks, etc., but it is not the holy grail when it comes to identifying valuable art, antiques or collectible objects.

While documentation in its many forms — such as signatures, original labels, back stamps or other marks — is important, it is not the only thing to look for when assessing a valuable item at a yard sale or estate sale.

For example, some antiques and art items were signed in certain eras. For instance, most Colonial American paintings, while valuable, were not signed by the artist. It was thought that these pieces should not be signed out of respect for the sitter or person who commissioned the painting.

With certain valuable ceramics, marks were not included on some pieces.

Zero in on furniture, precious metals and works of art.

Some of the most desirable and valuable objects in the antiques arena fall into these three categories: fine art, furniture and home decor, and precious metals including jewelry. Don’t overlook these objects.

With a Ph.D. from Penn State University, Lori Verderame is an antiques appraiser, author and award-winning TV personality who has appeared on the TV shows ”The Curse of Oak Island” and “Pawn Stars Do America.” You can watch her “Real Bargains” show at YouTube. com/DrLoriV. She gives appraisal information at DrLoriV.com or call 888-431-1010.