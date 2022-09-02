Anytime is a good time to shop for vintage and antique objects, but if you are tired of the crowded thrift stores, Goodwill bins and Salvation Army shelves, you may want to change things up and experience some outdoor antique and vintage shopping.

While yard sales are the cat’s pajamas, huge public flea markets and antique fairs are drawing big crowds. Want to know where some of the best antique fairs are taking place? I’ve got you covered.

Grab your best friend, your best pair of sneakers, and a tote bag — or five — and plan a shopping trip for now or next summer.

Here are some tips on where and what to buy at some of the country’s top antique fairs.

Brimfield Flea Market

• When: May, July, September.

• Where: Brimfield, Massachusetts.

• Details: The main streets and expansive fields around Brimfield are transformed into a huge marketplace. (Dates for this month are Sept. 6-11.) I appeared at the first virtual Brimfield antiques appraisal event in 2020 when the pandemic interfered with on-site shopping, but it’s back in full swing. Shoppers love Brimfield for its abundance of stuff for sale.

• What to buy: Early American antiques, kitchen items, advertising tins, weather vanes, artwork, chairs, flags, textiles.

• Information: brimfieldantiquefleamarket.com.

Madison-Bouckeville Antique Fair

• When: June, August.

• Where: Bouckville, New York.

• Details: Like Brimfield and so many other major antique fairs, Madison-Bouckeville Antique Fair has dealer booths and sellers’ tables set up in many large open fields. The items are of high quality and the prices are right. It is a must-see event and you won’t be disappointed.

• What to buy: Americana, signage, small-scale furniture, trendy stools, benches, architectural salvage, baskets, quilts.

• Information: madison-bouckville.com.

Round Top Antiques

• When: January, April, October.

• Where: Carmine, Texas.

• Details: Round Top Antiques Fair is just like Texas — big! It is a truly massive antique show with something for everybody. Unlike other such antique fairs, you need tickets to attend, and it is best to purchase tickets in advance. You don’t want to miss a thing. This is the show that most interior decorators do not miss. (Fall dates this year are Oct. 24-29.)

• What to buy: Lighting fixtures and chandeliers, architectural salvage, mirrors, doors, European furnishings, glassware, books.

• Information: roundtoptexasantiques.com.

Route 127 Yard Sale

• When: August.

• Where: From Addison, Michigan, to Gadsden, Alabama.

• Details: This antiques fair reaches from Michigan to Alabama — for 690 miles through six states — and is known as the World’s Longest Yard Sale. Everything and anything can be found over this yard sale, which is highly organized in some areas and more casual in others. The drive-and-shop mentality and the people that you meet are some of the attractions, not to mention the offerings at this continuous antiques fair.

• What to buy: Car parts, vintage dolls, constructed metal furniture, antique frames, glass lamps.

• Information: 127yardsale.com.

Coburg Antique & Vintage Fair

• When: September.

• Where: Coburg, Oregon.

• Details: The Coburg Antique & Vintage Fair is the place to shop for rare antiques and collectibles, heirlooms from famous families and period paintings and sculptures. Historic Coburg is a destination in itself — with its own shuttle — and the fair features live music, too. For treasure hunters in the Pacific Northwest, this is a be-there-or-be-square event. (This year’s date is Sept. 11).

• What to buy: China, tools, kitchen wares, vintage linens, jewelry, toys, sports memorabilia and carvings.

• Information: coburgchamber.com/community-events.

These are some of the most attractive antiques attractions. If you are a shopper or a seller, don’t miss these top antique fairs.

With a Ph.D. from Penn State University, Lori Verderame is an antiques appraiser, author and award-winning TV personality who has appeared on the History channel’s hit show “The Curse of Oak Island.” She gives appraisal value information at DrLoriV.com and Youtube.com/DrLoriV or call 888-431-1010.