The bright white milk glass bud vase that has stood quietly on your mother’s kitchen shelf since the 1950s is actually an object with a history that dates to the Italian Renaissance era. In fact, milk glass originated in the famous glass furnaces of Venice, Italy, and was introduced in the 1500s when objects were desired for their color and affordability.

Milk glass was a cheaper alternative to porcelain, the highly sought-after ceramic type that people wanted in Europe. Mainly produced in China, porcelain’s bright white color and durable nature was all the rage with the Europeans in the 1500s and 1600s.

To produce something similar to porcelain’s color and durability, milk glass answered a global need. Since porcelain was a highly regarded import product that the Europeans wanted badly, milk glass presented a new option for collectors in the middle and lower classes.

By the 18th century, Americans collected Chinese porcelain — including famous figures such as George and Martha Washington — and used it for entertaining. The widespread interest in porcelain made the inexpensive and handsome look-alike objects made of milk glass a perfect alternative for collectors and salesmen alike.

If you want to start or add to a milk glass collection, check out online and traditional auctions, yard sales and estate sales. Also, vintage and antique websites like eBay, Rubylane.com, Etsy.com and others present a great option for many collectors and resellers in search of milk glass pieces.

Patterns, shapes

Some interesting aspects of milk glass feature characteristics like patterns, shapes, sizes and even nuances of color. My YouTube.com/DrLoriV videos show you how to tell valuable milk glass items and what they are worth. Also, some of the popular patterns and designs of milk glass impact their value. For instance, figural rabbit or hen-covered game dishes in milk glass are collectibles that date to the late 19th and 20th centuries. When it comes to milk glass, certain patterns, shapes and styles are highly sought after, such as pedestal planters, embossed pitchers with fruit — particularly grapes and apples — and flower motifs such as daisies, roses and leaves, chalice cups, tapered bud vases and pairs of figural candlesticks.

Milk glass has been used in homes since the 20th century in traditional and, more recently, innovative ways. For home decor, milk glass offers versatility and its timeless look has helped the vintage objects retain popularity over the centuries.

For instance, milk glass has retained its popularity because of its versatile style. Planters and vases are the most popular types of milk glass objects. Milk glass pieces can range in value from $15-$25 for a small milk glass vase to hundreds of dollars to a large punch bowl set with matching cups in a highly decorative pattern in excellent condition.

Milk glass is often associated with weddings — white symbolizes purity — and with children. White milk glass items have been found to add style to wedding receptions and outdoor parties as well as nurseries and family rooms.

Milk glass often makes an appearance during early summer, when parties and specifically weddings require white bud vases for home and garden decor. White goes with anything and gives a fresh, clean look to any space.

With a Ph.D. from Penn State University, Lori Verderame is an antiques appraiser, author and award-winning TV personality who has appeared on the History channel’s hit show “The Curse of Oak Island.” She gives appraisal value information at DrLoriV.com and Youtube.com/DrLoriV or call 888-431-1010.