This mystery tool is part of the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum. Do you know what it was used for?

Landis Valley curator Jennifer Royer says the dimensions are 8 1/2 inches in height, 20 inches in width and 9 1/2 inches in depth.

If you think you know what the tool was used for, send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess.

Guesses are due by Monday, March 13. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on Friday, March 24.

The Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum is located at 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Lancaster. It will offer free admission on Sunday, March 12, for Pennsylvania’s Charter Day — an observance of the day on which William Penn received a 1681 charter for the state from England’s King Charles II.

Last month's tool: Leveraged leather shears

With guesses coming in from as far away as Arizona over the past month, the identity of this tool from the collection of Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum seems to have stumped our readers.

Royer says that these are wrought-iron leveraged shears that were used for cutting leather.

The shears are constructed with two wrought-iron handles, with small ball shapes on the end of each handle, Royer says. The upper handle activates a cam that opens and closes the jaws of the shear.

The lower handle has a rectangular blade with one end sharpened, Royer says, adding that the blade closes on an anvil shape attached to the upper handle.

A couple of people knew that the tool was used for cutting, and a couple of others knew it was used with leather.

Best guesses: Horse hoof trimmer; bolt cutter, bottle capper, pliers or wrench, leather or metal punch, riveter, bolt cutter.