Do you know what this mystery tool from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

We don’t have exact measurements for the tool, but the top looks to be a little over 2 feet across.

Last month's tool: A cigar box cutter

A few of our readers knew that last month’s mystery tool, from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was a cigar box cutter.

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, says the cutter is marked with the name of “Minkoff Leaf Tobacco Company, Lancaster, PA.”

The Minkoff Leaf Tobacco Co. was an importer, packer and dealer in all types of leaf tobacco, Royer says.

Reader Elizabeth Gunnion of Strasburg notes the company was located at 226 E. Grant St., Lancaster.

Cigar box cutters that came in various shapes were originally used in the latter part of the 19th century to cut open stamps and other labels on cigar boxes, and to pry up the nail that kept the box closed. Many of the cutters — like the one from Landis Valley — had little notches on them for this purpose.

Best guesses: Tobacco pipe cleaning tool, tool to flatten or strip tobacco leaves.