Do you know what this mystery tool, also from the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum collection, was used for?

Royer says its dimensions are: length, 60 inches, and width, 33 1/2 inches.

Last month's tool: A twine cutter

Last month’s mystery tool, part of the collection at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, seems to have stumped our readers..

Out of the small number of guesses submitted, there were no correct answers — but a few interesting ideas.

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley Museum, says the tool is a twine cutter.

It’s made from two blocks of wood, Royer says.

One block of wood has cut-outs, so the cutting blade can be inserted and also stored, Royer says.

The other block of wood has a small wire hook to anchor the blade while it is in use for cutting twine, Royer says.

The blocks are secured by two wire hooks and nails, the curator adds.

Best guesses Hand-operated sweeper, tool to pick up ashes, ink blotter for legal documents, dust pan, tool to make thread from yarn.