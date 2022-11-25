Do you know what this mystery tool, seen below, also from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says the whole tool is 5 1/4 inches in length and 3/8 of an inch wide. The tapered, pointed end is 2 inches long and the other end is 2 1/4 inches long, Royer says.

And don’t miss Landis Valley’s annual free program, the holiday bonfire featuring carols and other music, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Those attending are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the Lancaster County Food Hub. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served, and there will be a model train display on view in the Firehouse.

LAST MONTH'S MYSTERY TOOL: A WHETSTONE

Several readers knew that last month’s mystery tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was a whetstone.

Royer says the whetstone is used to sharpen the edges of steel tools. To “whet” means to sharpen.

