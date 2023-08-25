There are lots of interesting vintage tools and farm implements in the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum.

Can you identify this month's mystery tool?

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says the object is 24 inches long, 4 inches wide and 7 1/2 inches tall.

If you think you know what it was used for, send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/ Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess. Guesses are due by Monday, Sept. 11, We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on Friday, Sept. 22.

Last month's mystery tool: A wooden wheel hub

Last month’s mystery tool from the Landis Valley collection apparently had our readers stumped; we received no correct guesses.

Royer says that this museum artifact is a wooden wheel hub, circa 1900. It has a bulbous shape, she says, and is larger at one end than the other. It has a notch at the top and bottom, but has no slots in the middle like you might find on other vintage wooden wheel hubs.

More on Landis Valley, upcoming event

The Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum is at 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Lancaster.

The living-history museum is gearing up for its oldest and largest annual family event, Harvest Days, featuring food and craft demonstrations from centuries past. Save the date: Harvest Days are Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8. For information about Landis Valley events, visit landisvalleymuseum. org.