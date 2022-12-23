Can you guess what this antique tool, found in the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley curator Jennifer Royer says the dimensions of the tool are 9 3/4 inches long by 4 3/4 inches wide by 0.875 of an inch deep.

If you think you know what this tool is, send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess.

Guesses are due by Monday, Jan. 16. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on Friday, Jan. 27.

Last month’s mystery tool: A hoof pick

Only a couple of our readers knew the purpose of November’s mystery tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum in Manheim Township.

Royer says the tool is a hoof pick.

It is used to remove mud, bedding and stones from the hooves of a horse. This hoof pick is made out of iron.

Correct answers: Lewis Bechtold of Lancaster and Benjamin Ebersole of Mount Joy.

Best guesses: Nut pick, geologist’s tool, slate roofer’s hammer, drill used in barn construction, slate-shaping tool.