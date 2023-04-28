We have another artifact from the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum for you to guess the identify of.

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says it's about 11 inches long.

Guesses are due by Monday, May 15. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on Friday, May 26.

The Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum is at 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Lancaster; for more information, visit landisvalleymuseum.org. The living-history museum site’s next big event is the 2023 Herb & Garden Faire, to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

Last month’s mystery tool: A boot scraper

All of our readers who guessed at the identity of last month’s mystery tool, which is in the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, knew that it’s an antique boot scraper.

Landis Valley's Royer says the scraper is made of wrought iron and would have been attached to a wall or sidewalk at the entrance to a building.

Visitors would have used it to scrape the snow, mud or manure off the bottoms of their shoes before entering the building, Royer adds.

