What could it be?

This tool is part of the collection at the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, a living-history museum in Manheim Township.

Landis Valley's curator, Jennifer Royer, says the object is 15 3/4 inches tall and 9 inches in diameter.

Do you know what it might have been used for?

Last month’s mystery tool: A slater’s zax

A few of our readers knew that last month’s mystery tool, from the collection of the, is a small ax used by those who cut slate for roofs.

Royer says the tool is called a slater’s zax — also sometimes called a sax.

It has a point with which to punch holes in the slate, Royer adds. Individual slater’s zaxes can be designed for either left- or right-handed people.

CORRECT ANSWERS

• Best guesses: A basket-making tool, a hay knife, a tool for forming ice blocks.

The Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum is at 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Lancaster. For more information on the museum and its programs, visit landisvalleymuseum.org.