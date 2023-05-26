It's time to present another artifact from the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum; we invite you to guess its use.

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says it’s about 63 inches tall, 12 inches wide and 8 3/4 inches deep.

Do you know what it was used for? If you think you do, send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess.

Guesses are due by Monday, June 12. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on Friday, June 23.

April's mystery tool from Landis Valley: A shoe last

Several of our readers knew that last month’s mystery tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, is a wooden shoe last.

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says the last is the solid form around which a shoe is molded.

The shoemaker would use it to cut patterns for a shoe and repair shoes, she says.

Many styles of shoe can be made on the same shoe last, Royer says, but many features would be the same for each pair made on that last.

A last is created by taking 35 measurements, including tread, flare, toe spring, throat opening, heel to ball, ball, waist, instep and heel, she says.

Because no two feet are alike, each foot would have its own last because each last is designed for a particular heel height and toe shape, Royer says.

The Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum is at 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Lancaster.

The living-history museum site has three hands-on craft workshops scheduled in June, including making a woven berry basket on Saturday, June 4; making a fraktur family tree on Fridays, June 10 and 17; and making a Shaker cat’s-head basket on Saturday, June 25.

For information on the museum or the workshops, visit landisvalleymuseum.org.