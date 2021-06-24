Do you know what this mystery tool, from the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum collection, was used for?

Landis Valley curator Jennifer Royer says its dimensions are: Length, 6.5 inches; width: 4.5 inches; height 7.375 inches.

LAST MONTH'S MYSTERY TOOL: A MORTISING AX

Lots of our readers knew right away what May’s mystery tool, also part of the collection of Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, was used for.

Royer says the tool is a mortising ax from sometime during the period from 1830 to 1843.

It is a specialized ax for cutting mortise pockets to join building timbers, or for cutting holes in fence posts to receive rail ends, Royer says.

Royer adds there is a maker stamp on one side: It is stamped “J. LANDIS,” which is the stamp for Jacob Landis Sr. or his son, John Landis. Both Landises lived in Landis Valley.

The variety of guesses — many of which were quite close to the real use of the tool — shows just how many different kinds of cutting and splitting tools there are.

CORRECT ANSWERS

BEST GUESSES: Shipwright’s adze; stonemason’s hammer; a froe for splitting wood; a splitting maul or ax; blacksmith swage hammer; ice pick; railroad tie tool; a cattle stunner for slaughtering; a device for cutting and shaping slate.