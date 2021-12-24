Do you know what this mystery tool, also from the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, says its dimensions are: length, 16.625 inches; width, 6.5 inches; and height, 2.5 inches.

LAST MONTH'S MYSTERY TOOL: A DOWEL MAKER

We got a flood of guesses, submitted from all over the country, for last month’s mystery tool from the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum.

Royer says that the tool is a dowel maker or dowel plate.

It consists of a rectangular iron plate, mounted on a wooden base shaped like the sole of an iron, Royer says.

The plate has four graduated holes, with serrated edges from 1/4 to 1/2 inch in diameter.

A piece of wood would be hammered through the holes to create different widths of dowels.

“You hammer a wooden stick on one end and you receive a wooden dowel at the other,” says Leon Tejtelbaum, who wrote to us from Kew Gardens, New York. “If you need a smaller dowel, you hammer the dowel that you just made through the next hole, and so and forth.”

Gary Matheny, who wrote from Gunnison, Colorado, says he has a modern, commercial version of this tool “that takes a lot of pounding, but produces usable dowels from whatever wood you happen to be using.”

Many people thought this gadget was either a vintage iron, or a metal stand for the iron to rest on. But several others knew the correct answer.

BEST GUESSES: A bed warmer; a vintage iron (or a metal plate to rest an iron on); fur stretcher; a plow foot for plowing fields; a mold for making shot (for fishing or projectiles); a mold for making nails; a leather punch; a fishing reel; a tool for gauging wire; an herb stripper; a drill sizer; a gadget for preparing animal hides for tanning; a gadget for making arrows; a floor wedge for warped lumber.