Do you know what this mystery tool from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley Curator Jennifer Royer says its measurements are 8 1/4 inches long and 2 inches wide.

Send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright / Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess. Guesses are due by Monday, Nov. 14. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP and on LancasterOnline on Friday, Nov. 25.

LAST MONTH'S TOOL: A CHAFF-CUTTER BLADE

Only a couple of our readers recognized the mystery tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, that ran in the LNP Home & Garden pages on Friday, Sept. 23.

Royer says the tool is a wrought-iron chaff-cutter blade.

It was used to cut straw or wheat, Royer says, adding it has a wooden handle that is held at 120 degrees to the blade at one end.

John Zinkand of Lititz and Wayne Herr of Millersville came closest in their guesses, suggesting it was a blade used for cutting broom corn, corn stalks or fodder corn.

Our readers came up with some great guesses: antique paper cutter, bread cutter, a draw knife for shaving wood, tobacco slicer, a block knife for cutting wooden shingles, a meat cutter, a clogger’s knife, a chamfer knife used as a cooper’s tool and a hide scraper.