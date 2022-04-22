Do you know what this mystery tool, from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says the artifact measures 5 by 6 1/4 inches.

LAST MONTH'S MYSTERY TOOL: A TOOTHING PLANE

Several of our readers knew that last month’s mystery tool, from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, is a type of woodworking plane.

To be specific, it’s a toothing plane, made of beech wood.

Royer says a toothing plane is a very high-angle block plane with a blade that has a serrated edge.

This one has a 1 7/8-inch rounded inset heel and a flat section stopped at 1 inch.

With their “toothed” edges, these planes could be used to smooth and finish a wooden surface in any direction — regardless of the grain — often scratching the wood rather than taking full shavings.

The man who created this toothing plane was well known in Lancaster.

It was made by Samuel Auxer (1834-1909), and is stamped “Samuel Auxer / Lancaster, PA,” Royer says.

She notes Auxer was apprenticed to Emanuel Weidler Carpenter, as was William Kieffer — a relative of Carpenter’s.

Eventually, Kieffer and Auxer formed a partnership. Auxer was still associated with Kieffer in 1869, as listed in the “Directory of Lancaster County,” Royer notes.

In 1877, Auxer became a partner of Samuel Hensel Zahm and started a new career as a bookseller, says Royer.

Auxer died in January 1909 and is buried in Lancaster’s Greenwood Cemetery, Royer adds.

Mentioning his early-life career as a plane maker, Auxer’s obituary in the Lancaster News-Journal called him “one of Lancaster’s best-known residents” and noted his bookseller’s stand was located on South Queen Street.

Auxer “was a great lover of books, but he loved nature better,” the obituary said. “Frequently he made trips into the county, especially the Colebrook Hills, for ornithological specimens.”

