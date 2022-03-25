Do you know what this mystery tool, also from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says the artifact is about 2.8 inches tall, 6.5 inches long and 2.7 inches wide.

Last month’s mystery tool: A wooden meat scraper

Several of our readers knew that February's mystery tool, also from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, is a wooden meat scraper.

Royer says this is a butchering tool that was used to scrape the intestines in the animal being butchered.

It cut through grease and other residue found on meat, Royer says.

Ronda Bretz of Manheim says she owns a version of this tool, but hers is made of bone.

• BEST GUESSES: Tool for scraping mud, etc. from horse hooves, tool for pushing wood through a planer or saw, throwing stick for pottery, a last for trying or mending socks, corn cob scraper, tool to tighten ropes on a bed.