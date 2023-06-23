Do you know what this tool from the collection of Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum was used for?

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says the tool is 17 1/4 inches tall, 3 3/4 inches wide and 1.625 inches in depth.

If you think you know what it is, send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess. Guesses are due by Monday, July 17. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on Friday, July 28.

Last month’s mystery tool: A motorcar basket

Though a few readers from as far away as Winston-Salem, North Carolina, submitted guesses as to the use of last month’s mystery vintage tool, we didn’t get any correct answers. Just interesting guesses.

The tool is also from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum.

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley, says the tool is a motorcar basket. Special baskets like this one were made to be strapped to the sides of an early motorcar, she says.

Best guesses: Mousetrap, woodworking template, foundry mold.

Civil War Days

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum’s next big event is the living-history museum’s annual Civil War Days next month.

Learn what it was like being a soldier during the Civil War and what things were like on the home front. There will be plenty of demonstrations and learning opportunities.

Civil War Days at Landis Valley run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

The museum is at 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Manheim Township.