Do you know what this mystery tool from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says the size of the base is 5 by 7 1/2 inches, and the height is 6 3/4 inches.

Send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess. Guesses are due by Monday, Aug. 15. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP and on LancasterOnline on Friday, Aug. 26.

LAST MONTH'S TOOL: A MANUAL VACUUM CLEANER

Last month’s mystery tool from Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum seems to have stumped a lot of our readers.

Royer says that household tool is a manual vacuum cleaner.

“You place your feet on the metal plates on each end of the double bellows,” Royer says in an email. “You lift one foot then the other foot in a continuous motion, like a seesaw, to suck up dirt.”

The label on the side reads: “See-Saw Suction Cleaner, Manufactured by George Webster, Christiana, Penn.,” Royer says. And an advertisement for the vacuum cleaner states: “Invest Ten Dollars in a See-Saw Suction Cleaner. No dust on sweeping day. No taking up of carpets when the house is cleaned.”

CORRECT ANSWERS

• Manheim: Sue Baughman.

• Willow Street: Doris Morrison.

Best guesses: A crop or flower duster; sippy cup; butter churn; beehive smoker.