Do you know what this mystery tool, also from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says the artifact is 8 1/2 inches in height, 4 1/4 inches wide and 1 3/4 inches deep.

Send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright / Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess. Guesses are due by Monday, June 13. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP and on LancasterOnline on Friday, June 24. Note: Email is preferred because regular mail access is limited due to the LNP staff working remotely.

LAST MONTH'S MYSTERY TOOL: A CIGAR CUTTER

A handful of our readers knew that last month’s mystery tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, is a cigar cutter.

Royer says this circa-1900 tool was used for cutting off the tip of a cigar.

It is marked “The Brunhoff Mfg. Co.” The Brunhoff Manufacturing Co. was founded in 1890 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Royer says.

The company was a sign manufacturing company. It created cigarette and cigar signs for the tobacco industry — including cigar cutters, she says.

CORRECT ANSWERS

Best guesses: Music box, mouse trap, dowel-threader tool, pencil sharpener, butter mold, lamp base.