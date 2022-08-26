Do you know what this mystery tool from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley curator Jennifer Royer says the artifact is 5 inches long.

Send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess. Guesses are due by Monday, Sept. 12. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP and on LancasterOnline on Friday, Sept. 23.

Last month's mystery tool: A bee smoker

Several of our readers knew that the mystery tool featured in last month’s column is a bee smoker.

It comes from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, in Manheim Township.

Jennifer Royer, museum curator at Landis Valley, says the smoker is used in beekeeping to calm honey bees.

This smoker, she says, is made of tin and wood, and has a funnel or cylinder attached to small bellows underneath.

When smoldering material inside the tool makes smoke, pumping of the bellows forces air through the bottom opening.

Reader Roger Landes of Lititz says that, when he was young, his father lit burlap from a feed bag to make the smoldering material in his smoker.

The hole in the smoker, Landes says, was directed toward the bees to calm them before their combs of honey were removed and to shoo any remaining bees off the combs.

Best guesses: Grain funnel, foot-operated bellows.