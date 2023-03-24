Do you know what this antique tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, was used for?

Jennifer Royer, the museum's curator, says the dimensions of the are 7 1/2 inches by 1 1/4 inches.

The Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum is at 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Manheim Township.

Last month’s mystery tool: A geared hand seeder

Several of our readers knew that last month’s mystery tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, was a geared hand seeder.

Royer says that the use of seed-sowing machines replaced farmers’ throwing their seeds by hand when planting.

The movement of the gear wheels and discs, located under the seed bag, scattered the seeds as the sower walked, Royer says.

Best guesses: A pea or bean huller, hand-operated wheat thresher, grain sifter.