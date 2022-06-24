Do you know what this mystery tool, from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

The artifact is in two parts. Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says the part in the back is 32 inches long, 10 inches wide and about 6 1/2 inches deep. The part in the foreground is 14 1/2 inches tall and 19 1/2 inches in circumference.

Send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright / Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess. Guesses are due by Monday, July 11. We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP and on LancasterOnline on Friday, July 22. Note: Email is preferred because regular mail access is limited due to the LNP staff working remotely.

LAST MONTH'S TOOL: A HANDMADE WEEDING HOOK

We didn’t receive a lot of guesses as to the identity of last month’s mystery tool.

Royer says that it is a weeding hook that was handmade from a tree branch.

The hook is missing its handle.

Three of our readers, James Garner of Ephrata, Tom Balmer of Bainbridge and John Farrell of Lancaster were all in the right ballpark with their guesses.

All three thought the tool looks like an antique dibber, used to make holes in the ground to plant seed and bulbs.

Another reader guessed it’s an elbow adze, for woodworking.