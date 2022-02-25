Do you know what this mystery tool, also from the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley, says the mystery tool is 6 inches long.

Send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright / Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Important: Please include your full name and the town you live in with your guess.

Guesses are due by Monday, March 14.

We’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP and on LancasterOnline on Friday, March 25.

Note: Email is preferred because regular mail access is limited due to the LNP staff working remotely.

Last month’s tool: A crandall hammer

A few of our readers knew that last month’s mystery tool, from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, is a crandall hammer.

Royer says the hammer is a hand tool used to dress building stones.

It is used by stone cutters to hammer away irregularities, Royer says. The hammer head is made of individual, adjustable, pointed chisels.

The chisels are exchangeable and can be removed and individually sharpened and replaced, Royer says.

CORRECT ANSWERS:

• Elizabethtown: Don Stark.

• Bainbridge: Thomas A. Balmer.

• Cornwall: Douglas Brinkley.

• Lancaster: Jill Greenawalt.

BEST GUESSES: Meat tenderizer, comb for a horse’s mane, flax or hemp hackle, furniture distressing tool, carder for sheep’s wool.