Do you know what this mystery tool, from the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Curator Jennifer Royer says its dimensions are: height, 17 inches; width, 13 1/2 inches; and depth, 7 1/2 inches.

LAST MONTH'S TOOL: A WINNOWING MILL

Quite a few of our readers knew that last month’s mystery tool, which is part of the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, is a winnowing mill or fanning mill.

Royer says this machine was used for winnowing — the separation of chaff and dirt from grain. It was the step after threshing and before the grain was put through a sieve to prepare it for seed.

This mill has “B. Bauman 1839” painted in black on the front, Royer says.

“I would think that any ‘Old Person’ who grew up on a farm in the ’40s and ’50s would recognize it,” says Phil Houck of Nazareth in an email. “I'll bet they still remember how sore their arms were the day after turning the crank all afternoon.”

Clarence H. Whitman of Manheim writes that he recalls Reist Seed Co. of Mount Joy owned winnowing mills and “had employees haul these machines to local farms, and they cleaned wheat, barley and rye to be used as next year’s seed.”

BEST GUESSES

